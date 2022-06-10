Atrium Health Floyd is raising its minimum wage to $13.50 per hour, effective July 3. It marks the second time this year the healthcare system has done so.
It is a step being taken by other Atrium properties as well, including Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. It also will go to $13.50 for entry-level employees, the third time the healthcare provider has increased the minimum wage since September 2020, according to The Macon Telegraph. The $1 hourly wage increase goes into effect July 10.
Increasing wages are occurring beyond healthcare as well. The Rome-Floyd Chamber last week surveyed area manufacturers about wages. Those replying reported planned increases ranging from 3% to 7%.
As for Atrium Health Floyd: “Our teammates are our greatest asset, and we believe it is important to offer competitive compensation so that we can attract and keep talented people who make our organization what it is,” said Kurt Stuenkel, president and CEO.
The healthcare system employees 3,400 people locally.
Even with increasing wages, area employers are having a hard time both recruiting and retaining employees.
In April, for example, Rome/Floyd County recorded a record low unemployment rate of 2.4 percent. The jobless rate was 3.8 percent in April 2021. Bartow County was even lower at 2.2 percent. The Rome market added 900 jobs in those 12 months for a total of 41,800 people employed.
And here's another indicator: In late May, the Rome chamber had 152 vacancies posted by area businesses. On Friday, little had changed: 149 positions were included on the chamber's jobs page.