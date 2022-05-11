Just as those Atrium signs are going up around Floyd holdings in town, there's more internal changes ahead the hospital's Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama holdings.
Those same sign companies might be needed at a few spots around Rome and Cartersville as well; another deal announced Wednesday means select urgent care centers will be getting new names.
It all comes from a busy Wednesday of healthcare changes, not even a year three of the major hospitals in Northwest Georgia -- Floyd, Redmond Regional and Cartersville Medical -- all were being sold. The latest changes follow Tuesday night's update on patient safety scores mostly under new ownerships.
Let's start with the Floyd deal. Atrium Health, which completed its merger of the Floyd healthcare system last summer, is combining with Advocate Aurora Health. The combined entity will be known as Advocate Health with "Advocate Health and Atrium Health brands continuing to be used in their respective local markets."
The big picture means a combined healthcare footprint across Illinois, Wisconsin, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. It will serve 5.5 million patients, operate more than 1,000 sites of care and 67 hospitals, employ more than 7,600 physicians and nearly 150,000 teammates, and have combined annual revenues of more than $27 billion, according to a release from Atrium.
“The world of healthcare as we know it is changing at warp speed – and it is rapidly becoming more digital, personalized, scientific and complex,” said Eugene A. Woods, president and chief executive officer of Atrium Health. “This strategic combination will enable us to deepen our commitments to health equity, create more jobs and opportunities for our teammates and communities, launch new, game-changing innovations and so much more. Together, we will manifest a new future that significantly elevates the care we provide to every hand we hold and every life we touch.”
“Together, we can do more, be better and go faster," Jim Skogsbergh, president and chief executive officer of Advocate Aurora Health said. "Combination harnesses our complementary strengths and expertise of our doctors, nurses and teammates to lead health care’s transformation for those we are so proud to serve.”
The companies likewise announce a "$2 billion pledge to disrupt the root causes of health inequities across both rural and urban underserved communities, their commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and a pledge to create more than 20,000 new jobs across the communities they serve."
The boards of both healthcare centers unanimously approved the agreement; it now is up for regulatory review.
Also Wednesday, some 90 minutes early, Piedmont announced the purchase of 10 urgent care centers that include locations in Rome and Cartersville as well as metro Atlanta.
Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet has purchased the urgent care management company SmartCare and its family of brands in the metro Atlanta area. With this acquisition, Piedmont Urgent Care -- the largest network in Georgia -- expands into Grayson, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Lithonia, Loganville and Snellville and "establishes new territory to serve the communities of Rome and Cartersville."
Cartersville Urgent Care and Redmond Urgent Care will become part of Piedmont Urgent Care. The company says it will "operate with the same staff and care with which patients are familiar." Piedmont Urgent Care locations are open 365 days a year, seven days a week.
The Cartersville and Redmond care centers were formed from a partnership with the hospitals, their former parent company HCA, and SmartCare. But last year, Redmond Regional was sold to AdventHealth which already had the former Gordon Hospital in Calhoun and Cartersville Medical to Piedmont Healthcare.
Redmond had opened urgent cares on either end of Rome, off Turner McCall and off Shorter Avenue. Cartersville added the Main Street location near Starbucks and later a second unit.
Piedmont Urgent Care providers are members of the Piedmont Clinic, with more than 2,800 physician members. Piedmont Urgent Care clinics treat common cold symptoms, seasonal allergies, summer camp physicals, minor fractures, and more. In addition, Piedmont Urgent Care clinics offer COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, physicals, workers’ compensation, and employer services.
As for the hospitals, the spring round of Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades are out and Floyd finished with an "A" while AdventHealth Redmond, Piedmont Cartersville and AdventHealth Gordon all finished with "Bs."
Leapfrog assigns grades to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.
A year ago, Redmond and Cartersville Medical each earned "As" while Floyd and Gordon had "Bs."