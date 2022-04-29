Two Floyd County hospitals have taken big technological strides by using robots to perform surgery.
For the first time, AdventHealth Redmond used a robotic assisted system to perform surgery. While the surgeon is in complete control of the machine, the robotic assistant, called the da Vinci Xi, is equipped with flexible jointed instruments. The robotic appendages are more efficient and precise than human hands and provide the surgeon with a high definition 3D visual of the operation, the hospital said.
The advancement in surgical technology leads to reduced pain, reduced use of pain medication, shorter stays at hospitals, and reduced surgical complications, AdventHealth Redmond reports state.
Recently, Atrium Health Floyd performed its 500th surgery as well. The hospital performed its first robotic assisted surgery back in 2020 and has also been using the da Vinci Xi since.
“We are continuing to explore more options using robot-assisted surgery,” said Dr. Kenneth Jones, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Atrium Health Floyd. “It is evident that surgeons and patients alike see the value in the technology.”
Further, Atrium Health Floyd used robotic assistance for a total knee replacement in February. For this operation, surgeons use robotic technology designed specifically for knee replacements called the DuPuy Synthes VELYS. VELYS allows surgeons to get a precise fit for a patient replacement knee to their body.
"The introduction of the da Vinci Xi robotic surgery system greatly enhances the quality of our services," said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Redmond and the AdventHealth Southeast Region. "I look forward to seeing how this exciting new service line will benefit our community."