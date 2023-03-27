CALHOUN -- A car chase on Sunday led to the shooting of an Atlanta man by deputies and a two hour standoff in a creek.
According to Gordon County Sheriff's Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports:
Christopher Jordan Boyer, 28, of Atlanta, was arrested after deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no license plate around 3 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 41 near Calhoun.
Boyer sped off and then crashed the motorcycle at the bank of Newtown Creek on Anthony Drive in Calhoun. He then reached into his clothes, telling deputies that he had a gun, and deputies fired at him, striking and wounding him.
Even after being shot, Boyer refused to surrender, holding officers in a standoff until around 5 a.m., when he was taken into custody without further incident.
"The two deputies shot Boyer. Boyer then jumped into the creek and said he had a gun and would kill the deputies," a GBI report states. "Boyer stayed in the creek for almost two hours until deputies with a ballistic shield went in the creek and took him into custody."
He was taken to Atrium Health Floyd in Rome for treatment and was in stable condition as of Sunday evening. The GBI says it will conduct an independent investigation of the incident that will be turned over to the Gordon County District Attorney’s Office for review upon completion.
No deputies were injured during the incident.
At the request of Gordon County Sheriff's Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the incident. This is the third officer involved shooting in Gordon County this year.
A large amount of cash, as well as drug-related paraphernalia was found on Boyer during his arrest. Boyer also has a warrant from Carroll County on felony failure to appear, and probation violation warrants.
According to Georgia Department of Corrections records, Boyer was convicted of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers, and other crimes in Douglas County, and is still on probation there.