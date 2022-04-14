An Atlanta man who drove to Rome to meet up with a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to 10 years to serve in prison, alongside another 10 years on probation.
A jury found 33-year-old Joseph Qaadir Boone guilty of criminal attempt to commit child molestation, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, computer pornography, obscene internet contact with a child and sexual exploitation of children charges after a trial in early April.
Rome Circuit Assistant District Attorney Ashley Cox said Boone responded to an ad posted by a Floyd County police officer on craigslist via a messenger app in July 2019. Police had posted the ad in the guise of a minor looking for a friend to get them out of a bad situation.
The conversation, which lasted over a period of several months, turned to money and then to particular sex acts. According to evidence presented in the case, Boone said he’d always wanted a sexual slave he called a pet, or someone he described as a “maid with benefits.”
Early in the morning of Feb. 1, 2020, Boone drove to Rome to meet with the fictitious minor at a prearranged location in Armuchee. Boone was arrested when he pulled into the parking lot, still in his EMT uniform.
The bust was part of a cooperative effort between the FCPD and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.