An Atlanta man who drove to Rome to meet up with a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl was convicted on attempted child molestation and sex trafficking charges Tuesday.
The jury found 33-year-old Joseph Qaadir Boone guilty of criminal attempt to commit child molestation, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, computer pornography, obscene internet contact with a child and sexual exploitation of children charges.
Rome Circuit Assistant District Attorney Ashley Cox said Boone responded to an ad posted by a Floyd County police officer on craigslist via a messenger app in July 2019. Police had posted the ad in the guise of a minor looking for a friend to get them out of a bad situation.
The conversation, which lasted over a period of several months, turned to money and then to particular sex acts. According to evidence presented in the case, Boone said he'd always wanted a sexual slave he called a pet, or someone he described as a "maid with benefits."
Early in the morning of Feb. 1, 2020, Boone drove to Rome to meet with the fictitious minor at a prearranged location in Armuchee. Boone was arrested when he pulled into the parking lot, still in his EMT uniform.
The bust was part of a cooperative effort between the FCPD and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Boone is scheduled to be sentenced before Floyd County Superior Court Judge William "Billy" Sparks on April 14 at 9 a.m.