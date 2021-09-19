After several months of installation and construction, the new Atlanta Gas Light gas line in Rome will be activated this week.
Activating means the new line will be filled with gas to bring it into service. As part of the process, Atlanta Gas Light employees will perform a controlled release of air and natural gas, called a purge.
The purge activity will occur near the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Redmond Circle. There will also be additional crews and vehicles at the facility on Kingston Highway near Ford Drive.
Atlanta Gas Light personnel will closely monitor this process, during which time some noise and odor from the purge may be in the area. As part of this routine procedure, prior notification will be made to local public safety authorities and city officials.
This work will require the right turn lane from Redmond Circle to Shorter Avenue to be temporarily closed; traffic control measures will be utilized during this process.
The new 9.3 mile gas line will help power the International Paper plant in Coosa, providing a 300 psi system feeding roughly 494,000 cubic feet of natural gas per hour. The average residential home uses about 168 cubic feet a day.
The pipeline in its entirety travels west along Alabama Highway and Shorter Avenue, eventually going north on Watson Street. From there the pipeline heads east on Elm Street across Lavender Drive to John Davenport Drive.
It then continues north on North Division Street, east on Charlton Street and south on Martha Berry Boulevard to the area of the post office, where the line crosses the Oostanaula River to Ridge Ferry Park.
From Ridge Ferry Park, the line runs along Turner McCall Boulevard to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Kingston Highway and ends at the AGL facility known as Rome Tap One.
If residents have any specific questions about this activity they are encouraged to contact the AGL project line at 404-584-3130 or email: constructioninformation@southernco.com.