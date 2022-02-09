"I can see the light at the end of the tunnel," Rome City Engineer Aaron Carroll said he notified city commissioners about construction crews finishing the clean-up from the Atlanta Gas Light pipeline construction.
The new 9.3-mile pipeline was implemented to provide a substantial supply of natural gas to the International Paper plant in Coosa.
When it was initially announced, Carroll estimated that it would take about eight months to complete. However, the project repeatedly hit roadblocks and delays, such as crossing the Oostanaula River, drilling in certain areas of the river and construction crews describing the soil in Rome as "different" compared to other parts of Georgia.
While the pipeline itself was completed in early fall, the debris and cleanup of the project has lasted much longer. As gas lines were activated to provide natural gas for the increased needs of the IP plant, roads remained unpaved throughout much of Rome.
As of Wednesday, the only road still scheduled for paving is Coligni Way.
While most of the repaving is finished, construction crews are now repairing broken gutters and replacing damaged portions of curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
On Wednesday, construction workers were stationed out by Turner Chapel Road on Kingston Highway to fix some of the gutters on the median splitting the highway.
Talking about the area near Main Elementary, Commissioner Jim Bojo described the work in the Rome Public Works meeting on Wednesday as an "unnecessary mess."
Carroll said that the company was allowed to just repair damaged curbs and gutters on state routes by the GDOT, however had to wholly repair damage to city roads.
As part of the contract AGL must also provide maintenance on the areas affected by the pipeline for one year.
Also as part of the pipeline project crews are working to raise a portion of Ridge Ferry Park where pipeline work apparently sunk portions of the ground. Crews are working to raise those sections, primarily near the main entrance to the park.