As temperatures continue to drop through the transition from fall to winter, Atlanta Gas Light is opening up general enrollment for their Low Income Energy Assistance Program.
LIHEAP helps eligible customers pay for their winter heating service and may cover certain cooling expenses for customers with specific medical conditions. Eligibility is based on household size and income. LIHEAP is 100% federally funded through a grant program from the Federal Department of Health and Human Services.
General enrollment starts this month and applications for all energy assistance programs can be made through a local Community Action Agency or nonprofit organization. The assistance is available in all 159 counties in Georgia.
Rome has several community action agencies, such as the Tallatoona Floyd at 126 Hicks Drive. You can contact them about LIHEAP at 706-295-7124.
If you qualified for LIHEAP last year, you must reapply by submitting the state recertification form, along with all other required documents, to their local agency.
There's also the Heating Energy Assistance Team, which is funded and distributed through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. H.E.A.T. funds assist households experiencing a potential loss of energy service or households that are in need of getting service restored. Georgia residents can visit www.heatga.org or call 678-406-0212 to discuss eligibility or donate.
People can also contact United Way of Rome and Floyd County for a list of agencies and organizations that can assist with heat funding.
You can find the resource guide on uwRome.org or call 706-622-1990.
Other ways to save on energy costs include:
• Install a programmable thermostat: A programmable thermostat allows customers to set the temperature in their home while they are away and increase the temperature when they return.
• Inspect windows and doors for drafts: Use caulk or sealant to insulate areas where a draft might be felt.
• Open drapes and shades: Using sunlight is a great way to naturally heat the home during the day.
• Close flues to fireplaces: Closing the flue will prevent warm air from escaping the home.