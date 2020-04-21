A fatal wreck in West Rome shut down traffic on Redmond Circle north of the Walmart on Tuesday evening as first responders tried to extricate those involved.
Rome police Sgt. Brandon Pledger said a white car was traveling south on Redmond Circle near West Butler Street when it collided with a white Ford 350 work truck going north just before 6:30 p.m.
According to Pledger:
The car rolled over and landed on its roof on the west shoulder of the road with a driver and two passengers trapped inside.
Pledger confirmed later that one person inside the car had died and another had been taken by Floyd ambulance with critical injuries.
A third person was still inside the car more than 30 minutes after the wreck but rescue crews stopped working to get them out when the Floyd County Chief Deputy Coroner Connie Chandler arrived on the scene. Their condition was unavailable at press time.
The driver of the truck was checked out at the scene and was fine.
One of Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Teams were called in to help determine the details of the wreck. GSP is in charge of the investigation.
PREVIOUSLY POSTED
