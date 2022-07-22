Fire departments across the state are working to catch up with the potential of electric vehicle fires as the state expands access to electrical vehicle charging stations, Rome-Floyd County Fire Chief Troy Brock said.
In a discussion this week at a city public safety meeting Brock told commissioners that concern isn't necessarily their ability to stop the fire, but how long it will take. Once a fire in a electrical vehicle gets going, it takes a lot of water and time to put one out -- in some cases, he said, around eight hours.
"It'll be an extended event when we do have one," Brock said.
With the growing frequency of electric cars on the roadways, it's only a matter of time, Brock said. Of even more concern is the larger electric storage systems at places like solar farms.
Fire Division Chief Jamie Stone said the biggest issue for the storage systems is called thermal conductivity -- heat from the separate energy cells catching other ones on fire.
They've been researching what firefighters in Europe, which has a larger population of electrical vehicles, have done. Up to this point, Brock said he's not satisfied with any one solution.
It's also a cost issue. The price of having a fire truck, and the crew, at any one location for an eight hour period borders on the realm of cost prohibitive.
Another issue with the growing amount of solar farm, or potential of portable charging stations is electrical storage systems which use a similar type of battery structure.
"Like many other fire departments, we're trying to catch up," Brock said. "It's only a matter of time."
Increased access
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced last week that it is working with Chicago-based commercial real estate company JLL to plan a network of EV charging stations around the state.
While EVs make up a small percentage of new cars sold and total vehicles on the road in Georgia at the moment, that's expected to change. The share of electric is expected to grow as automakers invest billions into electrifying their fleets.
About 30,000 electric vehicles are on Georgia roads today being serviced by more than 1,300 publicly available charging stations with an estimated 3,400 individual outlets.
A legislative study committee created by the General Assembly during this year’s session is expected to begin working soon toward developing a plan for expanding the supply of EV charging stations.
This past week, the Federal Highway Administration designated two Georgia highways as “alternative fuel corridors” for the purpose of facilitating the construction of electric vehicle charging stations. U.S. 441 from Cornelia in Northeast Georgia south to Dublin and U.S. 82 from Brunswick west to Albany will add 25%, or approximately 330 miles, to the state’s EV charging network.