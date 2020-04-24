As Gov. Brian Kemp allows certain businesses to reopen, he also included guidelines for a slow reopening of places of worship.
Despite the governor's new guidelines, some local churches are still opting to continue conducting service as they've done for the past month.
Rome First United Methodist Church is following Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson's urging to not gather until May 13. Haupert-Johnson is the leader of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church.
According to a statement released by the NGUMC, the bishop and the rest of the cabinet will release their own guidelines for UMC churches reopening on Monday.
West Rome Baptist Church Pastor Jarrod Roberts said that they were in "no rush" to get everyone back in the building and continue to hold virtual worship on multiple different platforms.
"Our number one goal is your safety and the safety and health of our people and our community," Roberts said in a video posted to the church's Facebook page.
Cornerstone Church is also continuing virtual service and Pastor Jody Hagerty confirmed in a Facebook live video that they will announce when they plan to open the church back up again.
Pastor Nick Jones of Redemption Church said that they don't have a definitive date for reopening their building, but they have a target date of May 17 for reopening. The target date is subject to change depending on the state of the pandemic, according to Jones in a Facebook live video.
While places of worship can reopen, the shelter-in-place order is still in effect until April 30 and the state of emergency continues through May 13.
Many churches shut down after the shelter-in-place and state of emergency orders restricted the gathering of more than 10 people.
According to the guidelines, in-person worship is still allowed, but congregations must follow strict social distancing guidelines. Protocol includes standing six feet apart from anyone in front, beside or behind you and wearing a face mask. Those who live together can continue to sit together during worship.
The guidelines also state that virtual and drive in services are still the best ways to continue worship and minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.