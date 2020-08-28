Floyd County's COVID-19 death toll again reached 30 after the state adjusted the total back to 29 on Thursday.
Floyd County had an additional 14 confirmed cases on Friday as well. The number of cases reported in the past two weeks was at 379. That number is slightly down from nearly a month of reports where this area averaged above 400 cases within a two week period.
Hospitalizations due to the virus also continued to decline but are still higher than post shelter in place order levels in May and June. Area hospitals had 48 COVID-19 positive patients on Friday and 4 additional patients awaiting test results.
A 1-year-old baby from Cobb County died of complications from the coronavirus, the youngest reported person in Georgia to die of the disease, per state public health officials.
The baby boy had a pre-existing condition, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Information about the condition or the exact date of death was not available.
Previously, the youngest person in Georgia to die of COVID-19 was a 7-year-old boy from Chatham County.