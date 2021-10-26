Children ages 5 to 11 may be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting in early November, and representatives at the Northwest Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health say they're ready.
"We’re preparing to offer child COVID-19 immunizations to kids in that 5-11 age bracket," Public Information Officer Logan Boss said. "I don't have exact numbers on what that population is in Floyd, but we know nationwide it's about 28 million children."
President Joe Biden's administration said there will be 15 million Pfizer doses ready to roll out immediately if the FDA opts to approve them. It's unknown how many of the doses will be given to Floyd County. However, Boss said the county has plenty of storage space available for them.
"The Pfizer vaccine still has to be packed in ultra cold storage," Boss said. "Moderna can be stored in a regular freezer. J&J can be placed in a refrigerator. We've got plenty of storage throughout public health and pharmacies. Storage has not been a problem. The vaccine providers will even assist with providing storage if needed."
Currently, the minimum age to receive a COVID-19 vaccination is 12 years old. However, the Food and Drug Administration began its panel vote Tuesday to determine whether to grant emergency approval of Pfizer vaccines for the younger age bracket, according to the Georgia Recorder's Laura Olson.
The Centers for Disease Control will set additional standards on Nov. 2 and 3 for how those vaccines should be used if approved. If the green light is given by the FDA, parents could schedule an appointment for their children to receive the first Pfizer shot as early as Nov. 4.
As vaccinations continue to increase in Floyd, the county still finds itself well below the state average.
As a whole, 50% of Georgia residents are fully vaccinated, totaling nearly 2 million people, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health website.
In Floyd County, only 42%, about 41,800 people, were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. Almost 46,000 residents have had at least one shot. The percentage is based on the total population in Floyd County and include age groups not eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
"We've still got a ways to go," Boss said. "We continue to offer vaccines at each county's health department. People can go online and schedule appointments, call, or visit their local health department without an appointment."
As COVID-19 infections continue a decline, this week Floyd County passed a morbid milestone and surpassed 300 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Another 66 locals are listed among those who are suspected to have died from COVID-19.
Vaccination locations in the county include Walmart, Walgreen's, CVS Pharmacy, Publix, Kroger, GMC Pharmacy, Rome Community Pharmacy, Silver Creek Pharmacy, Floyd County Health Department, Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center.