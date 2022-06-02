Using federal funding from covid relief grants, the Rome Transit Department is offering free rides on their fixed bus routes through the end of the year.
"Using CARES funding and other federal funds, our operations are covered 100% for the rest of the year," RTD Assistant Director Courtnay Griffin said.
The department enacted the free ride program during the last quarter of 2021, but with the recent rise in gas prices, RTD is heavily promoting the program.
Fixed routes are the regularly scheduled bus routes that run throughout the city of Rome. There are four different routes, which cover the city, that stop at each stop once an hour.
"Right now we're trying to teach people how to utilize it, because it really is an asset to the community," Griffin said.
Riders don't need to have a card or any kind of identification to use the bus system, but Griffin asks everyone to be respectful of the driver and other riders while using the transit system.
The transit department has also been partnering with the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority to teach their residents how to use the different routes to get where they need to be.
Last year, the transit department had about 80,000 riders, but Griffin is hoping to grow that number this year with the free fixed routes.
"Public transportation is such a vital piece to the community because it allows people access to options they may not have without public transportation. We're connecting people to education, work, stores... We take things for granted, like having a car," Griffin said. "Public transit makes it easy and safe, but its also an economical option for people in need."
Elderly residents or residents with disabilities can also schedule rides with the paratransit service, but there's a fee involved. You can contact the RTD Office to find out if you're eligible for this service by calling 706-236-4523.