As many of Floyd County’s traditional fall festivals return following a hiatus during 2020, the expected economic impact for 2021 is substantial.
After several staple gatherings were canceled because of the ongoing pandemic, Rome’s tourism figures took a hit. The economic impact of the pandemic on tourism in 2020 was a 34% reduction in direct tourism expenditures compared to 2019.
With the economic tourism numbers totaling just $8,813,929 last year, estimates are looking up as 2021 comes nears a close.
The economic impact of the two day concert by Morgan Wallen this past weekend alone is estimated at nearly half the 2020 number.
Ann Hortman, director of the Rome Sports Commission, estimated the concert brought Floyd County $4,504,794 in tourism dollars. That figure represents money spent on hotel rooms, bars, restaurants and such.
For comparison, the one-day 2020 Rome River Jam was No. 2, producing an estimated $590,000 locally.
While not technically a part of the annual Rome River Jam, the country music singer performed with others in a two-day concert at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds that brought approximately 32,000 people to Rome.
The award-winning singer was scheduled to play during the 2020 Rome River Jam but backed out after several highly publicized incidents. The make-up concert this year was likely the largest single concert draw to the area since the CounterPoint Music and Arts Festival in 2014 and 2015 at Kingston Downs.
A consistently big tourism draw has been the Wings Over North Georgia air show.
In 2020, a pared-down air show was still the top revenue producer, with an estimated $2,719,127 impact on the local economy in late October. Estimates for 2021 weren’t available as of press time, but with the ticket limitations still in place, the number is potentially in a similar range.
In the past, and likely again in the future, the air show has been a massive draw and accounted for a large portion of the local tourism economic impact. For example, in 2017 events including the Wings Over North Georgia air show and numerous Jehovah’s Witness conferences generated more than $8 million for the local economy.
Hortman estimated that other events are continuing to bring in significant tourism dollars:
♦ Going Caching — $732,942
♦ Schnauzerfest — $194,292
♦ Chiaha Harvest Fair — $638,070
♦ Peach State — $95,900
♦ Fiddlin’ Fest — $172,500
For some comparison, the Going Caching event brought in $471,545 in prepandemic 2019 and Schnauzerfest brought in $416,250 during the same year, according to the Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism annual report.