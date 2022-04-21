One man has been arrested and the Cherokee County, Ala. Sheriff's Office is seeking another man they're calling a person of interest in the killing of a man whose body was found was found in a tool box in the Esom Hill area.
According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver:
According to the Polk County Police Department, Polk public works employees found the body of 40-year-old Lachancey Williams in an abandoned toolbox along Esom Hill Road before 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, between Ga. 100 and Prior Station Road west of Cedartown.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by Polk police to assist with the death investigation, and the body was transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
A Centre, Ala. man, 28-year-old Eric K. Hooper, has been arrested and charged with murder. Hooper was extradited to the Cherokee County Jail on April 14, from the jail in Polk County, according to Deputy Josh Summerford.
He is currently being held in jail on a $1.5-million-dollar bond.
The sheriff's office is seeking the public's help in finding another man they described as a person of interest -- 38-year-old Nick Silvers.
"Silvers is a resident of Cherokee County and known to be in the area," Shaver said. "If you anyone has information pertaining to Silvers' whereabouts is asked to contact Chief Investigator Tony Monroy at 256-927-3365 or 256-557-5466."
Williams' family held a celebration of life ceremony in mid-March in memory of the man who had family throughout Polk and Floyd Counties. According to Williams' obituary he had been a self-employed painter for many years, was an avid fan of Alabama football and enjoyed fishing.