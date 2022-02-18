Floyd County police investigators recovered over $80,000 worth of stolen retail property at a storefront in West Rome Thursday and Friday.
According to Floyd County Police Department reports:
The proprietor of the store has been arrested and is being held in jail without bond for the thefts that extend into several jurisdictions.
The Floyd County Police Department was on site at West Rome Trading Company for more than 20 hours while investigators sorted and collected evidence from a search warrant that was served Thursday night at the store on Shorter Avenue.
Loss prevention officers were also on site with scanners to confirm and recover property from retailers that include Home Depot, Walmart, Academy Sports, Lowe’s and Dunham’s Sport.
Earl Lamar Renfroe Jr, 42, has been charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a theft.
The value of stolen property that has been calculated so far is $87,057, including 84 baseball bats valued at $23,063.
Evidence found at the scene may also include property stolen during burglaries and thefts.
Jeff Jones, commander of the investigative division for FCPD, said there is a “very high probability” that there is stolen property in the store that was traded from crimes in this area.
Items that have been recovered include: tools, cameras, lawn equipment, GPS equipment, televisions, tooth brushes and maternity supplies.
The Cartersville Police Department was first to make an arrest outside their Home Depot and contact the Floyd County Police Department. Evidence obtained from that traffic stop helped investigators track down property that was stolen from retailers and traded at West Rome Trading Company.
Our local investigators coordinated with loss prevention officers from a variety of retailers, but much of the stolen property still had stickers and price tags from the locations from where they were stolen. Police believe property found at West Rome Trading Company was stolen from not only surrounding counties but Marietta and Hiram as well.
The investigation is ongoing but police believe stolen property was being sold locally from the storefront and also in online marketplaces. It is likely that crimes occurring at the store stretched to other locations across state lines.
Renfroe was previously arrested in 2020 on similar charges after Floyd County police recovered $14,000 worth of music equipment including Gibson Les Paul and Fender Telecaster guitars, Peavy and B-52 amplifiers and other microphones, cords and cables.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Floyd County Police Department by calling Sgt. Jordan Clayton at 706-314-1861 or email Jordan.Clayton@FloydCountyGa.org.