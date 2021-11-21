In this April 12 file photo, Rome City Commissioners Bonny Askew (from left) Bill Collins, Clerk Joe Smith, Mayor Craig McDaniel, City Manager Sammy Rich and Commissioners Sundai Stevenson and Jim Bojo listen to a presentation on rewriting the Unified Land Development Code.
The Rome City Commission is set to discuss on Monday the details of its 14 projects proposed for funding through its federal American Rescue Plan Act direct allocation.
In March, 19,000 municipal governments across the country were given a federal formula grant from the U.S. Treasury Department. The City of Rome was allocated $11,546,686.
Local governments are allowed to use these funds on specific needs that fall under the following categories:
1. Assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality.
2. To respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers.
3. For the provision of government services — to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent fiscal year.
4. To make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
The city is looking to allocate $9.8 million on 14 projects between now and 2024, the deadline for the money to be used.
Projects to be discussed include an employee COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, essential employee pay for city employees, the hiring of an ARPA project manager, water meter replacements, installation of security cameras from Broad Street to Banty Jones Park, Office of Technology Services upgrades, numerous park upgrades, the renovation of a West First Street building, housing incentives, a proposed new park, Rome-Floyd Land Bank projects, a new Downtown Development Authority program and housing counseling.
The board meets at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St.
A premeeting caucus, beginning at 5 p.m., will include an update on the local COVID-19 situation from Dr. Gary Voccio, director of Northwest Georgia Public Health. Briefings also are planned on a rewrite of the Unified Land Development Code and an initiative underway to designate new historical landmarks.