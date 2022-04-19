How much for our House of Representatives seat? $13 million and counting, with most of it coming from outside the district.
That’s how much money the 10 candidates for the 14th Congressional District have “expended” after citing $18.1 million in contributions with $5.3 million in the bank as of March 31. Those are all numbers from the Federal Election Commission. The big money centers on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
But there’s a caveat as reported by The Daily Beast. The publication cites a loss by Greene in the first quarter of 2022 for specific reasons:
“About half of that loss is represented in fees to Donald Trump’s top Jan. 6 attorney and a security detail that protected Kyle Rittenhouse during his trial last year,” the article read.
Other fees cited were fundraising efforts and her own security detail (the same firm used by Rittenhouse).
Also of interest: How much money for all the candidates comes from within the congressional district vs. that from outside. Here’s a hint: A lot, if not most, of the money being funneled into campaigns is coming from the rest of the nation.
Dean Avenue activity
Dean Street Plaza at 1401 Dean Ave. has been sold. Included in the deal are a 26,750-square-foot building on more than 1.5 acres. That’s 12,800 square feet of climate-controlled self-storage space as well as 13,950 square feet of office space. Both are generating more than $12,000 a month in income.
The listing says the complex was remodeled once following its conversion from the Rome Hardware days. Bill Temple of Toles, Temple & Wright represented the sellers — the family of longtime Roman Bernard Neal Jr.
Representing buyer Wayne Robinson was his brother, Earl, also part of Toles, Temple & Wright. The price: $1,447,500.
Keep an eye on Dean Avenue. We’re hearing a few more sales are in the works as well as some retail updates.
For sticklers: The designations of “avenue” and “street” interchange often but the real name is Dean Avenue.
Now showing: PAM Studios
We’ve talked a good bit about our area’s domination of big and small screens of late, from “Stranger Things” at Claremont House to the Spirit Halloween movie taped at the former Toys R Us. Next up is a chance to see some of that in action. A Rome Floyd Chamber ribbon-cutting and grand opening is set for Thursday at 512 Broad St. from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m.
What’s on tap: “There will be tours, networking and a behind the scenes look at the set of streaming program, The Savory Life, and be introduced to award-winning designer, event planner, and on-air talent Nirjary Desai!”
Strawberries anyone?
Like we need another reason to visit LCCL Strawberry Farm in Armuchee. They’ve rolled out something this year that already is in demand: Strawberry Poppyseed Dressing. If you’ve tried some of the store brands featuring poppyseeds, this is a must for you. We picked up two bottles Friday and did the taste test Sunday. We’ll be buying even more salad to find excuses to use it. Our “farm to table” restaurants in Northwest Georgia should be serving this as well.
The cost is $7 per bottle but please check the farm’s Facebook page on whether it is in stock. Here’s why:
“We sold out this weekend! We didn’t get much because we weren’t sure if people would like it! Well, it’s a hit so we will have more by the end of the week. I’ll post when it’s back in stock.”
So strawberries — you pick or prepacked — jellies, salad dressing, the world’s best strawberry ice cream and a few other temptations are in place as the 2022 season is “officially” underway — the 20th year at that.
Peaks and valleys: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to this next generation of entrepreneurs.
So part of the conversation over a very long wait at a Rome restaurant on Saturday evening was with a young man we’ve watched grow over the years. Now in the business world after college, we talked about his job and what he does for fun. Among his pleasures: Atlanta Braves’ games. Here’s where it gets fun: Being the emerging entrepreneur he is, he used some extra tickets to Atlanta’s World Series replica ring give-away night to secure some extra plastic copies of the $25,000-plus real things. In turn, he was able to sell the extras at close to $200 a pop. And in no time at all — which is a shame, as we might have bid on one. We’ll all get a chance at the Rome Braves’ giveaway on July 8 (first 1,000 fans in line).
Valley to the dearth of candidate forums.
There are two set, for next Monday and Tuesday, courtesy of One Community United, the NAACP chapter and Floyd County Democrats. As of Monday evening, that’s it for our immediate area.
With early voting starting May 2 and several key local races likely decided on the May 24 ballot, this is a missed opportunity.