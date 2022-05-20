Three years ago, Sunny Shropshire Knauss was busy preparing the most visible corner in the River District for an enterprise with a clever name that made you think: Sunflour Community Bakery.
She was among the “pioneers” in the neighborhood, joining The Foundry Growler Bar, the ever-changing “makerspace” and a few incumbents with a new vision for Fifth Avenue, West Third Street, Avenue A and a few other streets.
This was before Aventine, Blossom Hill and Revive Cycleworks. This was prior to the first wave of the pandemic. This was before the ambitious plans from the Four Stones group went public, including a possible brewery, a formal community gathering spot and working-class apartments.
As Sunflour starts year No. 4, Sunny is just as determined to float the River District dream — and a whole lot more. In a social media exchange, we asked her about some of the highlights from the early years. Her impressive replies:
“I can tell you about what we have done in those three years, which includes catering for film crews, memorial services, high school reunions (including my own 40th from the Darlington) … I can tell you about the myriad of people we employ and our longtime presence off-campus as anchor members of Between the Rivers market. I can also speak about how much bread we send out all over the metro Atlanta area every week in addition to our other local wholesale accounts, like Lumina Coffee Co., The Foundry and Swift & Finch.
“I can also tell you that we source a large percentage of foods from local farms, including Rise n Shine, Tucker, Bella Vita, Riverview Farms and pie crusts from Pies, Pies, and More. I can also talk about why we call ourselves a community bakery … ask folks around the community of giving, and our name might pop up. Every Monday, Sue Lee takes our unsold weekend items for distribution at Hope’s House. Sometimes we distribute to Davies Shelter, Next Door and Hospitality House. Often folks drop in and buy a Good Samaritan gift certificate that we keep on file for folks needing a nourishing meal. What else can I fill you in on?”
All that is on top of her vast bread selections, incredible breakfasts, takeaway meals (you need to reserve them each week) and other treats. And she didn’t even mention dealing with a certain landlord.
Something else that Sunny didn’t share is the grit it takes to operate any small business, including a very affordable specialty food operation in a town where they can’t build the next fast-food option (and it better have a drive-thru) fast enough.
Here’s to a healthy fourth year — and many more to come.
Powerball, y’all
Oh so close — or close enough? Here’s a new spin on the old “half empty/half full” argument. A big ticket for the May 16 Powerball lottery drawing was sold in Cartersville. The ticket owner nailed the first five numbers — 5 / 15 / 22 / 36 and 64 — but missed, of all numbers, the Powerball: 13. So he or she will claim a $1 million prize but not the $90 million jackpot (which rolls over to $117 million this Saturday night).
So far, no names on the winner or, as we call them, our newest BFF. The million-dollar ticket was purchased at CITGO Quik Mart at 800 Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE in Cartersville. The winner has six months to claim the prize. Tickets are $2 each and drawings are held at 11 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
And speaking of millions: This week’s Powerball win was big but there was another one even larger recently. The Georgia Lottery Corp. shares that a “lucky player won $5 million on the Scratcher Millionaire Jumbo Bucks” purchased at Dunn’s Quick Stop at 565 Atlanta Highway in Rockmart in early April. The winner quickly came forward to claim the prize; no names given
The eyes have it
EyeDrNow has opened its first office at 136 W. Belmont Drive, Suite 3, in Calhoun. It is offering a new twist on eyecare: to bring “accessible, comprehensive eye care to Northwest Georgia through telemedicine technology. How it works:
Using telemedicine, “EyeDrNow allows patients easier and faster access to eye care providers when they need them most. On-site eye care professionals walk each patient through every step of their comprehensive eye exam. At the end of each appointment, an eye care provider virtually joins the patient and optician to complete the eye exam, review vision results, and ask any additional questions before finalizing the prescription.”
Says Dr. Kyle Carney, co-owner of EyeDrNow: “We wanted to provide a solution to the lengthy lead times patients were facing when scheduling routine eye exams. In partnership with telemedicine technologies and state-of-the-art optical equipment, EyeDrNow can provide thorough eye exams that best fit the patient’s schedule.”
Overall services include scheduling eye exams as well as ordering prescription glasses and contact lenses. EyeDrNow accepts all valid, outside prescriptions as well as offers same-day, evening and Saturday appointments upon request. For more: 706-383-8510 or EyeDrNow.org.
POPCORN & POLITICS
“Quis custodiet ipsos custodes” (Latin for “Who watches the watchmen.”) We might need to find out and soon. At this week’s elections board meeting, newly installed, Republican-nominated, conspiracy theorist Pam Peters basically demanded access not just to area precincts but to the area where you actually cast a vote.
The Rome News-Tribune reported Peters disagreed with the county attorney’s interpretation of the law that prevents such interference, and in turn asked that the county attorney find a way to interpret the law to allow board members to enter the area where voters cast ballots.
County Attorney Virginia Harman replied, “The law as applied to this board is very clear that you are not individually authorized to be there.”
Unfazed, Peters disagreed with Harman’s interpretation, citing that she’d sworn an oath to supervise the elections process.
Which brings us to a reminder that the sheriff’s office will have deputies at all precincts on Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. — which is a good thing, as we know one poll manager who will personally keep all unauthorized personnel — board members included — away from active voters.
One more interesting item: The elections board has scheduled a called meeting for 7 a.m. election day (Tuesday, May 24), which will immediately be halted but kept on hold to address any election day issues.
About those ‘October’ surprises
It is a stunt that has lasted for decades — dumping a mega load of dirt on an opponent just hours before election day. From “he’s a Democrat!” mailers dominating postal deliveries to YouTube video of candidates going postal, this primary has been no exception.
Particularly insidious is when an opponent tries to “leak” said accusations to the media in hopes of immediate postings or headlines, all the while keeping the leaker out of the spotlight.
Basically, the media is doing his or her dirty work. Thanks but no thanks.
Even as social media has given all almost immediate access to everything, campaign handlers should realize there is a time to present such data (if it is true). Candidate forums certainly work or even campaign websites and Facebook pages. The days just before the election isn’t the time to do it — especially when you consider more than 4,000 ballots already have been cast in Floyd County alone.
Signs of the times
Starting on May 2, the opening day of advance voting, both sides of East 12th Street in front of the elections office and health department were covered with campaign signs.
It didn’t matter which party or which candidate (local, state or federal): There were groves of signs up and down the devil’s strip and grass on the other side of the sidewalks.
That changed after complaints were filed about the signs and their specific proximity to the early voting station at the elections office. So down they went — for a day or so. They quickly returned but, as of midday Thursday, were down again save for two signs from the same County Commission candidate.
Let’s see what happens on election day as we expand from two advance voting sites to precincts across Floyd County.
PEAKS & VALLEYS: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to Jackie and Eric McDowell: You know them from Berry College ... the South Rome Early Learning Center ... Rome Little Theatre ... Summerville Park. And if you know the McDowells, you’re lucky as they’ve been major contributors to all things Rome.
Here’s a fresh example: As Eric wrapped his emotional final semester at Berry this May, he made time to enjoy one of his passions: performing. There he was on stage, as Tin Man, in RLT’s “The Wizard of Oz” for seven public performances. Perhaps it was fitting the man with a big heart for the community (he even wrote “Rome, Sweet Home”) played the character in search of a heart. You know how much heart Jackie put into the learning center, her students and others. We almost shifted this to a valley because they’re leaving us as the month ends to live closer to family in New England. Their gain, our loss — but our appreciation as well.
Valley to the “cellphone patriots” this campaign season: For 20 years, a campaign mailer has not made it past our garage recycling bin. That includes the barrage we’re receiving this week in our mailbox. Luckily, the “weeds” from the daily delivery are sorted on the way up the driveway. We’ve likewise tried that on our cellphones. Each and every number associated with a campaign call has been blocked this season. There is nothing ruder than hearing some hack start to snort his or her way through a campaign pitch. You want our vote? Start with campaigning to ban cellphone calls and landline calls much the same way we do other telemarketers. It makes you almost appreciate those “extended warranty” calls — almost.
Peak to the Sanders family and the return of Pizza Farm: The stunning overnight fire in January 2021 shook Rockmart, Polk County and Northwest Georgia. One of the destination restaurants was gone as the blaze took out the Pizza Farm restaurant. Within days, the community was rallying to the Sanders’ family’s side with fundraising events to help idled workers. Even as the family sifted through the gutted restaurant, there was talk of a comeback. On Thursday, as Pizza Farm marked 50 years of dining, the new restaurant opened across from Rockmart High School. It took 18 months to clear the Field of Dreams-like cornfield to build ground up, but Pizza Farm is back. There’s going to be a lot of fried chicken and pizzas consumed in Polk County through the rest of this year — and hopefully for decades to come.