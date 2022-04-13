It look like we now know what actor Gaetano John “Gaten” Matarazzo III did last summer — when he wasn’t hanging out at Schroeder’s New Deli on Broad Street. The latest trailer for Matarazzo’s hit “Stranger Things” season four premiere on May 27 is out and there a few fast looks at a very transformed Claremont House on Second Avenue. The above image comes around the 1:32 minute mark of the 3:17 minute trailer. A few more glimpses are caught in the production, which includes a desperate-sounding version of Journey’s “Separate Ways.”
Local filming shut down parts of Second Avenue twice, first just before the pandemic hit and again last summer as production wrapped up locally.
So how does season four layout? This advance from Netflix:
“It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time—and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”
Popcorn and politics
There's a second forum set for state Senate 52, House 13 primaries — but will any candidates attend?
Two of the more interesting races on the May 24 ballot are included in the second of two candidate forums planned by One Community United, the NAACP of Rome/Floyd County and the Floyd County Democratic Party. Set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at the Rome Area History Center, the invited candidates are:
Senate District 52
- Chuck Hufstetler, R, Incumbent
- Derek Keeney, R.
- Jeff Lewis, R.
House District 13
- Brad Barnes, R.
- Katie Dempsey, R, Incumbent.
- Luke Martin, R.
But here’s where it gets sticky. We wondered if Republicans would participate, in part because of the sponsorship of the Floyd County Democratic Party. But Tuesday, soon after news of the April 26 forum was posted, Floyd County’s Republican Party posted about not participating because of conflicts with One Community United.
We asked party chair Jamie Palmer and his response Wednesday morning is that the issue involves the Coosa High racial incidents and allegations a One Community member was on campus, asking questions — some of which caused some concern.
“Regardless and in light of our board just now finding out about this information, we as the local party will not be participating,” Palmer says.
The question is whether the GOP no-show stance applies to the April 25 forum for all 6 GOP candidates for 14th Congressional District. The forum is co-sponsored by One Community United, the Rome-Floyd chapter of the NAACP and the Floyd County Democratic Party, it is set for 6 p.m. at the history center and will be broadcast on Facebook Live.
Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Charles Lutin — one of the six GOP congressional candidates — responded “absolutely yes” when asked if he planned to participate in the One Community forum.
Key election dates to know:
April 25: The final day to register to vote in the May 24 primary.
May 2: Advance voting begins; absentee voting at the elections office at 18 E. 12th St. and the Anthony Recreation Center at 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd. NW.
May 24: The primary.
June 21: The primary runoff (and it seems almost certain that it will be needed this election cycle)
Sign of the times
This just in … from Newsweek.
Free speech for business owners, free choice for patrons: It is the buzz of Facebook and Twitter this week. A typed, all-cap piece of paper posted in a Cartersville restaurant window announces the owner’s displeasure with Joe Biden, inflation and staffing issues. Basically it was a “scarecrow” for Biden-voting-or-supporting customers to dine elsewhere, if at all.
Aftermath: Among the hundreds of posts were those from the hallelujah chorus supporting the statement and pledging additional business. Likewise, there were admonishments, including the listing of how much federal PPP money (more than $300,000) the establishment owner had received (since “forgiven”) as well as the record-low unemployment rates in the region, giving workers many more options.
Our take: It is a stunt. We support the business owner’s freedom of speech. But we also support those saying “no thanks” to doing future business there. It is a movement that has spread quietly over the past two years, especially with restaurants and businesses posting signs opting out of mask ordinances and such. It goes a step further when medical office personnel or those in personal care fields likewise say no to vaccinations and boosters. Again, their choice — and their customers’ decisions, too.
The bottom line is that it goes back to the old business axiom: The customer is always right. It previously didn’t include the political definition or “right” or “left” but does now.
Business buzz
It was a somewhat quiet month for building permits in Rome/Floyd County given the recent rush of stores and housing. There seem to be more home and business improvements than anything else but a few stick out, including an $11.7 million building permit for phase two from Plymouth REIT at 6785 Calhoun Highway near Shannon.
That area is buzzing as Hillman Group is behind a nearly $28 million, 450,000-square-foot distribution center for its Protective Solutions division which comprises flagship brands like Firm Grip and AWP. Nearly 200 employees, including 50 new hires, are due there, according to an earlier statement from the company. Hillman has three facilities — in Rome, Smyrna and Adairsville — but will consolidate when the project is completed later this year.
Plymouth REIT announced in September 2021 it would build a 236,600-square-foot industrial spec building and later an additional 180,000-square-foot finished spec building.
Peaks and valleys: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to River Remedy Brewing Co. When the business opened mid December on Glenn Milner Boulevard in Rome, Justin Shepard said part of the goal was to “be the remedy” for ongoing needs in the community. Last week, he presented a $2,000 donation to the Davies Shelters as the brewery’s first charity partner. The beneficiary of last Friday’s Rock the Lot concert event was PAWS, the brewery’s second quarterly partner.
But a quick peak to: Lovejoy Baptist Church and Westminster Presbyterian Church for a joint Maundy Thursday service beginning at 7 p.m. “The Living Last Supper” drama and Holy Communion at Lovejoy Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Peak to Floyd County Police Officer Mallory Boatfield: We hear a lot about helping those in need over Christmas but Boatfield had a different idea, to give Easter baskets to children in need. She's made Easter baskets with gifts for 20 kids from Floyd County Schools. Boatfield thanked the East Rome Walmart for its donation to make the project happen.