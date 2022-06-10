They are perhaps the original pop-up shops. Arriving before Independence Day, and some returning to mark New Year’s and other holidays, they’re the fireworks stores. They inhabit mostly retail parking lots and draw those planning home pyrotechnics or an upcoming beach or lake trip.
Among them this year is Supershow Fireworks, due June 16 in the Ollie’s parking lot at 2448 Shorter Ave. Justin Sisk of BJ Pyrotechnics has been working behind the scenes for weeks to get it set up. We asked him five questions about the business:
Question: Talk about a seasonal business. How did you get the idea? Answer: Seasonal locations allow Supershow to try out different areas, to see if it is feasible to put up a permanent location. This also gives communities a better variety to choose from.
Q: What’s the basic inventory, especially with state guidelines and all? A: Supershow carries the top brands in the consumer industry. Inventory will include 200 gram cakes, 500 gram cakes, canister shells, and much more for the whole family to enjoy.
Q: From sparklers to things that go boom, kids and adults love it. But what sort of safety steps are involved? A: I cannot stress safety enough. I will be reminding everyone to read the warnings and instructions on each firework that they purchase. The legal age to purchase and possess fireworks is 18. We are very strict on making sure people have the proper identification to purchase these products.
Q: What are the best sellers each season? And what’s new in 2022? A: The 5-inch Kong Shells by Angry Monkey seem to be a big hit so far this year. Other items include Spider Nebula, Willow Explosion and Black Cat Shells.
Q: What happens to it all on the Fifth of July? A: We will remain open until July 10. Once we close, any leftover inventory will be moved back to the permanent locations in Hiram and Marietta. More information on products, locations, and hours can be found at SsFireworks.com.
Supershow Fireworks will be open from 4 until 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; noon until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. As for Independence Day weekend: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. July 3 and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Independence Day.
So who bakes the cake when the bakery celebrates its 15th birthday?
The answer is... the bakery, as in Honeymoon Bakery. Kevin Dillmon and friends opened the shop at 228 Broad St. on June 7, 2007, and it has been growing ever since. To celebrate, Honeymoon Bakery is offering free cake, anniversary shirts, a photo backdrop and door prizes next Wednesday, June 15. A very large customer cake will be cut at 1 p.m. that day.
Honeymoon remains an anchor on Broad Street’s always-hot 200 block and has styled specialty cakes, cookies and other treats for about every occasion — birthdays, weddings, Halloween, Christmas, Super Bowl, tennis tournaments and more. Likewise, you’ve seen Dillmon and colleagues compete on some of those food-themed shows on cable television. Each has put Honeymoon — and Rome — on the map, making it a destination site.
More movement in the car wash craze
You’d think we’re talking about tennis courts or Mexican restaurants at this point (as in two local social media favorites). Apparently joining that list is the surge in car wash locations. The latest:
ZIPS Car Wash announces the second acquisition of a Fast Trac Car Wash location, now in Rockmart. With this acquisition, ZIPS now owns and operates 12 locations across North Georgia and more than 230 spots across the country.
“We’re continuing to grow a strong market presence across the Atlanta Metro, and we expect there will be more expansion in this part of the state this year as our growth strategy lends itself to more development in this area,” said Mike Corey, chief development officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “The Fast Trac Team has been a great organization to work with over the last two acquisitions and they’ve operated exceptional locations that we’re pleased to bring into the ZIPS brand.” ZIPS is now at 1464 Chattahoochee Drive. (It opened in April 2019 near Martin’s).
Next up: Rocket Car Wash across from AdventHealth Stadium, home of the Rome Braves.
POPCORN & POLITICS:
The June 21 runoff is the Rodney Dangerfield of the 2022 election cycle. With a Democrat only ballot in the very red district of Northwest Georgia, you can almost understand why we only have five days of advance voting, starting Monday at the elections office on 12th Street in Rome. Hours: 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The TV ads are back but not nearly as numerous as in the May primary. Plus: Virtually no flyers as yet (through Thursday). And yard signs are rare at the main intersections around town.
That said, there are decisions to be made to settle some upper-ballot races for the Nov. 8 general election. Precincts will be open election day, June 21, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
PEAKS & VALLEYS: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the more than 270 members of West Rome Baptist Church who took part in Serve the City: The church initiative lets members get hands-on in their service and support of local ministries and the people they serve.
West Rome members spent a morning working with seven local ministry partners: Living Proof, The Ruth and Naomi House, The William S. Davies Shelter, Restoration Rome, Haven Health, The Community Kitchen and the newly formed Northwest Georgia Hunger Ministries. For more on that, see Saturday’s church page.
West Rome has plans for additional community service and family ministry events throughout the summer. For more: WestRome.org, or call 706-232-9722.
Valley to the gas prices, No. 10 in a series. Case in point: We filled up at midday Thursday, more than 16 gallons and almost $70. That’s AFTER a 40-cents-per-gallon Kroger points credit and another 3 cents on our specialty card.