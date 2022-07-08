There is an expanding social media “awareness” that keeps an informal count of Mexican restaurants in our community as well as tennis courts. The writers recently expanded the inner circle to include car washes.
That said, the latest...
More suds at Big Dan’s Car Wash: The growing Rome-based company has opened its fifth location, this one at 300 Gold Creek Trail in Woodstock. It is the second Big Dan’s in the Woodstock/Cherokee County community.
“We have a very aggressive expansion plan that focuses on bringing our top-of-the-line product to underserved markets. Currently, we have 13 sites under construction and 25 additional sites in development that are slated to open in 2023. The response to our first Woodstock location... is everything that we hoped it would be and we expect the Gold Creek Trail location to be even more popular,” says Jay Shadday, president of Big Dan’s.
Countdown to blast off: We’re also watching Rocket Wash’s location across from AdventHealth Stadium, home of the Rome Braves. It is another seven-digit investment nearing completion as a team of vans were on site Thursday morning as well as a load of lumber, perhaps for final touches. Rocket Wash also has sites in Cartersville and Summerville.
What’s hotter: Home or sushi sales?
June was a huge month for the Greater Rome Board of Realtors. With even more new homes on the way, you can understand why your favorite Realtors are working up a sweat. Key home sales indicators were up in all areas vs. June 2021 and even May 2022. Some numbers to know:
♦ Sales volume: $42.3 million in June, up 22.8% from $34.5 million a year earlier and vs. $35.7 million this past May.
♦ Homes sold: 141 last month vs. 121 in June 2021 and 138 in May 2022.
♦ Median price: $249,000 vs. $219,000 a year earlier. In May: $227,750.
♦ New listings: 188, up from 159 in June 2021, 183 in May of this year.
Will work for sushi: Late August opening for Rock N Roll Sushi in Rome? That’s the latest on the restaurant’s Facebook page as hiring is under way. Never rolled sushi? No problem: “We need Sushi chefs (don’t worry, we can teach this art).” That alone might be worth a tryout.
Popcorn & Politics
District attorney’s race coming together? We noted in Tuesday’s column that incumbent prosecutor Leigh Patterson was riding high on that familiar military-style vehicle in the Cave Spring Independence Day parade. In fact, she did two laps around the downtown square, tossing candy to would-be voters and their kids or grandkids.
And perhaps this is one reason why: Kevin Salmon, who left the district attorney’s office last fall to go to the Cherokee Circuit (Bartow/Gordon counties), is back in Rome. He’s obtained a business license to open a law office — and he’s thinking of taking on his former boss in 2024.
There is pedigree here. Much-missed Larry Salmon served as DA in the 1970s and ’80s, before joining the superior court bench. Patterson has turned back every challenger since she became prosecutor. This could be the top local race of the next election cycle.
Knock, knock: Who’s there? So the video post by the Marcus Flowers campaign this week shows Marjorie Taylor Greene sticking her head into the Democrat’s downtown Rome office and getting a little snarky just before the May primary.
Flowers recalled how the Republican incumbent booted him from one of her rallies — video included with the hired muscle confronting Flowers. The candidate made a point of saying his staff didn’t return the favor.
The response we were waiting for but didn’t see: “Maybe she was trying to find that congressional debate also on Broad Street, held at the city auditorium just before the May primary.” Greene was the only no-show from the 9-candidate field that night.
Regardless, the points go to Greene for generating another headline through political stunting. We plead the Fifth as we post this — and we’ll ask about a presidential pardon, too.
Also on the November 2022 ballot: A reminder that the Nov. 8 ballot will feature a special election to fill a Rome Board of Education seat. Toni Blanchard is filling the seat John Uldrick vacated as he took on new duties with a metro Atlanta church. The seat will be decided by city voters in four months. Candidate qualifying is Aug. 15-19, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., with City Clerk Joe Smith. The qualifying fee is $126, which is 3% of a board of education member’s annual salary.
Peaks & Valleys: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to NBC’s Lester Holt for saying what many others are thinking: Take a minute to recall where you where this Independence Day — parades, fireworks, on our lakes and rivers. Now think about Highland Park, Illinois, where seven died and dozens others were injured, all attending a parade. Said Holt as he closed his newscast from the stricken community:
“Finally tonight, the words of perspective I often close the broadcast with on tragic nights like this, I’m sorry to say, fail me this time. Because there have been too many nights like this. Too many nights when I’ve stood at crime scenes like this, thinking not just about the tragedy before my eyes, but of the next one. And the one after that. And the one after that. Frustrated that words alone cannot stop it. As we look out over the latest city turned crime scene, we see the things left behind and know for those who ran from danger, it’s not just a chair or a wagon, but a sense of safety, a sense of innocence left behind as well.” (Courtesy, Poynter Institute).
Valley to our own violence over the holiday: One man is dead and four others were shot in three attacks in under 48 hours. And the search continues for suspects in two of those cases. All are about to become “old news” as we move on to the next headlines — with thoughts and prayers and little else done to quell the violence.
Peak to Virginia Harman on her appointment as chair of the Georgia Conservancy’s Board of Trustees. The Cave Spring resident is known for being a partner attorney at McRae, Smith, Peek, Harman & Monroe, LLP in Rome, which includes serving as Floyd County government’s attorney. But her many passions are showcased in the causes and groups she supports. The Conservancy is in the best hands possible.
Peak to Rome Braves Manager Kanekoa Texeira: With Wednesday’s 6-5 walk-off over the Tourists, Tex posted his 100th win as the club’s manager. He’s in the middle of his second season in Rome.
Valley to more artificial sports drama to fill the summer void: So the college sports conference dramas return, on cue, like summer programming on network and cable channels. USC, UCLA join the Big 10 and suddenly merger mania is proposed. Will surviving conferences become The Bloated 16 — or even 24? We’ll save them all some time: Just hand the national football trophy to the SEC each season. Opposing conferences are finally learning why “it just means more” means more than they can handle.