Coming off a three-day weekend, we’re already thinking about the next one. But perhaps not as much as Hannah Grisham, by day a vehicle dynamics test engineer at Pirelli North America in Rome.
She’s due behind the wheel of the No. 605 Porsche Boxster this Friday through Sunday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta off I-85 in Northeast Georgia.
A native of the San Diego area, Grisham and her team will be competing in the World Racing League event as part of Round 3 Racing and Hagerty.
Grisham joined the R3R team last year and helped lead them to a General Production 3 national championship. Last season, the No. 605 team won five races. They also brought home a win in their season debut at Road America.
What we like is this factoid atop her website: “The truth is, I can’t remember a time when I wasn’t a driver.” It is accompanied by this note: “Hannah has been racing from age 6. In the 14 years she has been behind the wheel, she has over 800 competitive starts.”
Here’s hoping for some additional hardware from this weekend at Road Atlanta.
A confluence of hot dogs: First, July is National Hot Dog Month and some of us got our fill fresh from the grill on Independence Day. Second, Joey Chestnut won his 15th hot dog consumption title on Monday; the 37-year-old took 10 minutes to ingest 63 hot dogs — down from his record 76 a year ago.
Third, any local Chestnut challenger has a new spot to begin training. The search for cherished Vienna hot dogs, Ditka sausages and other such delights has a new refuge: The Adairsville Dog House on Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Adairsville.
This self-described “hot dog joint” is open weekdays from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. so it looks like a lunch visit is in our future.
The menu includes classic dogs and toppings, corn dogs, brats, knockwurst, smoked sausages and the Ditka Dog, named for the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster. Sides include potato salad, fries, tater tots, onion rings and funnel cake fries. Also: Fried pies.
We still hear from the Lobrillo’s faithful since the West Rome shop’s closure earlier this year. Here’s another spot to try.
Pick O’ Deli’s cup of joy: The folks at Pick O’ Deli never seem to hold still, with new items and other changes happening at a regular beat. But this one really caught our eye.
The Facebook post that gave us a snicker was this: “Our first time doing charcuterie cups.” To which we say: Why not? Why leave it to the wine and craft beer folks? (And does it come with fried chicken livers?)
Speaking of wine: Fans of the wine slushies at Newby Farm & Vineyard tasting room on Broad Street can take their favorite tastes to the beach or lake this summer. Newby’s is selling wine slushie mix packages for $12 each (makes two blender-fulls) — as well as the wine to go with them.
You pour the mix into the blender with a bottle of wine (we used Newby’s Lenoir) and fill it with ice. Hit the blender and pour.
It’s a nice way to take a little bit of home on the road, especially if they’re not offering wine slushies on a hot summer day. Or as we call them, adult Icees.
Popcorn & Politics
Politics on parade: So Norman Rockwell never got a chance to capture a slice of Americana courtesy of Cave Spring each Independence Day. It is a must if in town over the holiday weekend.
On Monday, Christa Jackson and crew pulled together one of the longest parades we can remember, complete with tractors, boats, four wheelers and four legs (horses).
The only actual entries dedicated to politics were Leigh Patterson on that familiar Humvee or whatever, letting folks know she plans to run again for district attorney in 2024. There also was a red golf cart with Marjorie Taylor Greene signage and a stand-in.
We only saw one political slam in parade, something about Alexa changing presidents, and the guy next to us with a T-shirt with a dig at President Biden drew a few “nice shirt” comments from those on parade.
Pro or con, the parade itself attests to the right of free speech and other freedoms. If you don’t believe us, just ask Lady Liberty who likewise made her annual appearance.
That said, we wonder what we’ll see in 2024.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursday at the Marcus Flowers U.S. House campaign office on Broad Street. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
The Floyd County Republican Women will meet on Wednesday, July 13, at Coosa Country Club. RSVP is required to eat lunch. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. and meeting is at noon. Speaker: Joel Thornton on human trafficking.
Peaks & Valleys: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to those behind the Redmond Trail connector: This latest update connects the trail atop the levee near Avenue A and East 12th Street to the Mount Berry Trail behind the U.S. Post Office off Coligni Way. Just a quarter mile in length, the project had to clear substantial hurdles to get completed, including the addition of a roofed structure under the railroad trestle that crosses the Oostanaula River. More trail updates are on the way.
Valley to the early start of school for Rome students: July 29? Seriously? Most of us over 50 recall when the school year started after Labor Day. Now we’re going back three weeks-plus beyond Independence Day? The last day of school was May 27. Floyd County students return Aug. 10, almost two weeks later — and that seems too early, too.