Ledbetter Properties and Charles Williams REIC are teaming up again to develop a mixed use project in Dalton — and Cartersville.
Following their success at RiverPoint adjacent to AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, they’re part of a joint venture called the Township at Hammond Creek. Also involved: Hammond Creek Capital of Dalton.
Charlie Williams confirms the Dalton estimated construction cost of more than $42 million; the project covers 92 acres on the north end of town near the new middle school and country club. It will feature single-family, multifamily, commercial and retail. Look for dirt to move by fall with plans to “go vertical” by the start of the year.
Also on the way from Ledbetter, Williams and another partner are 200 luxury apartments adjacent to the Ledbetters’ Main Street Marketplace near the I-75 interchange. One-, two- and three-bedroom units are planned with elevators as well, Williams says. Look for amenities and services similar to RiverPoint.
Work should begin this fall. Williams says demand is growing in both markets, especially because of light development trends since the Great Recession.
OEC Chinese Express in Cartersville makes Door Dash’s Top 100 Most Loved All Star restaurants. Tucked into Collins Pointe Plaza off 959 Joe Frank Harris Parkway, the restaurant is the only Georgia spot included in the national survey. Door Dash says it is one of the “local restaurants that go above and beyond for their customers’ online orders, time and time again.”
“Being Most Loved is not just about serving good food, it’s also about being dependable and operationally efficient,” says Christopher Payne, Door Dash president, in the accompanying release. “These are the restaurants in our local communities that deliver a great meal and always go that extra mile.”
OEC’s menu includes General Tso’s Chicken, Beef with Garlic Sauce, Moo Shu Shrimp, Chicken Chow Mein and other favorites. One big factor could be its adjacency to Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center. Data was collected between April 2021 and 2022.
We checked with Yelp as well and saw the restaurant had an overall score of 4.5 out of five stars (15 reviews). On Facebook: 5 stars out of five reviews.
The hours are 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 4 until 9 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. Or “order online for carryout or delivery” with last call taken at 8:30 each evening.
Openings, closings and coming soon
Nagel’s Bagels is open at 125 W. Main St. in Cartersville. Already known for unique bagels served at area shops and farmers markets, Nagel’s opened the brick-and-mortar spot last week. Hours: 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
The new Dairy Queen in Armuchee continues to shoot for a mid-July opening.
Dunkin at 2101 Shorter Ave. looks just about ready. The “official” word is to expect an opening “later this summer.” The current spot at 12 Shorter Ave. will remain open as well.
By this time next week, the Shannon Diner will be closed — or at least sold. In a Facebook post, the diner’s owners say the restaurant at 4535 Calhoun Road is for sale and will “permanently close on June 25.” Restaurant fans have reacted on Facebook with almost 70 emojis/likes/frowns, 45 shares and more than 90 comments. Says one writer: “My son is going to miss your Thursday chicken livers and I am going to miss your great hamburger. You will be missed. Hope someone as good as you buys it!”
Money matters
Coosa Valley Credit Union has a new website due June 22. Planned: New look with easier customer access.
Rome-based River City Bank announces the opening of its first full-service branch at 506 Highway 515 East in Blairsville. It follows the opening of a mortgage and loan office there in 2020. The branch office allows for personal and business deposits, loans, mortgages, cash management as well as brokerage services.
Rant of the week: School safety
Thursday’s Rome News-Tribune featured a story about local school safety reviews in the wake of the Uvalde massacre. Both Floyd and Rome public school systems are discussing safety enhancements, including school resource officers. In Rome’s case, the comments deal with an inability to hire another SRO because of staffing issues within the Rome Police Department.
Here’s a solution: Hire off-duty personnel from local law enforcement agencies including the police departments and the sheriff’s office. It is a standard practice for security at special events and other needs. Ensure the officers are properly trained for school situations, try to assign them to the same schools to ensure familiarity with students and staff, and get them in place before the new semester starts.
If budgets are a concern, do what everyone else does and shift priorities. We’ve recently read about the strong financial shape of Rome City Schools and the county system is looking to sell both Cave Spring Elementary and Glenwood Primary. Plus the officers likely would embrace a different moonlighting opportunity.
This must be addressed over the summer.
PEAKS & VALLEYS: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to movement — finally — in creating an ag center: It was the heart of the “vote yes” campaign in the weeks before the November 2017 SPLOST vote. An ag center of our own, complimenting one of Floyd County’s most critical industries. Almost five years after a resounding “yes” vote, the county is finally buying land for the project. But how far will the $8 million go in an inflated, 2022 economy, especially with $2.1 million pegged for real estate already? Or is this part of the next extra-penny tax package?
Valley to all sides in the Loudermilk/Insurrection rumblings: We’re like you — were not sure exactly what went on as Barry Loudermilk walked guests, he calls constituents, through the closed Capitol on Jan. 5, 2021. The Capitol Hill police chief believes him. The Jan. 6 House committee released video and says “not so fast” on clearing the Bartow congressman. Loudermilk responded with reports of “death threats” being received and blames the committee — while not addressing what the committee has said about his tour.
It is time to see all the cards on this one. Let the cable networks handle the spin job stemming from it.