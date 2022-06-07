Three dozen-plus homes on the way: The May building permit report is extensive and dominating it — again — is Smith Douglas Homes, especially the Crestwood development off Ga. 53 before the bypass.
Permits for SDH homes in our area are listed with building prices — not sales prices — ranging from $109,500 to $152,102. Sale prices at Crestwood, for example, are “from the low $200s” as the latest website and road signs show. The company also is busy with the latest phase of Emerald Oaks off Old Dalton Road in Armuchee.
Now the blowback we hear each time we list a Smith Douglas project concerns “local” or established builders in the market. They have roughly a dozen homes in the May report, ranging in value from $200,000 to $510,000 to $650,000 to $1.2 million. Each is a single-family residence with permits scattered across the county. Again, these are permit values and not the actual cost of the homes.
Also underway is the second phase of Riverbend Off Broad at East Third Street and East Eighth Avenue adjacent to the Rome News-Tribune. Six additional townhomes have permits. From JFB Developments, these homes in phase two are starting at $309,000.
Also in the works:
Santos Distribution continues restoration work on the old Shaw plant at 20 E. 12th St. across from Fuel Hickory Smoked Barbecue♦ . Office and storage work alone is priced at $620,000.
♦ Preliminary permits are in to begin the Scooters Coffee♦ /oil change project at 5 Shorter Ave.
Great Clips coming to East Bend♦ at 1459 Turner McCall (Eggs Up Grill wing). The adjacent Kay Jewelers signs are up as well, as the store has moved from the mall to 1455 Turner McCall. Store hours are 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Rome’s LaQuinta Inn & Suites sells for $2.8 million: Recent real estate transactions included several hotels changing hands (the Oyo for $1.5 million, which is being converted into apartments) and also the 45-room La Quinta at 15 Chateau Dr. SE in Rome.
Built in 2009, it was part of a three-hotel package off U.S. 411. Also included were Comfort Inn and a former Hampton Inn that has undergone several changes, the latest being converted to mini apartments. Marcus & Millichap’s Charlotte and Charleston offices had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller. The deal includes “a long-term franchise agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts,” which owns the LaQuinta flag, according to a media release.
Getting a charge out of the movies
It is a warm Sunday afternoon and you want to see the latest Tom Cruise epic, “Top Gun: Maverick.” Or maybe you need a fix of Marvel movie magic courtesy of Dr. Strange. Whatever the choice at AMC Classic 12 Cartersville off Tennessee Street, you can get an extra charge out of it — in the parking lot. Just outside the entrance you’ll find a Volta charging station for your EV. Volta bills itself as the “EV charging station at places you like to go.”
And what better way to do it than while you’re inside enjoying a movie. We’re seeing more EV stations popping up across Northwest Georgia, and this certainly is one f the better ideas. Given the billions of dollars flowing into Georgia to build electric-powered cars, you want to start checking where you can get a zap.
Berry good news from LCCL Strawberry Farm: The calendar will tell you strawberry season is entering the final quarter of the 2022 season. Both LCCL Strawberry Farm and Lazy Creek Farms in Armuchee still have berries to pick and purchase while another farm in Cave Spring has called it a season.
So what happens when the strawberry plants give their all? Shift to blueberries and blackberries. At least that’s the plan at LCCL. The darker berries could arrive within the next week or so. Keep checking with both via Facebook for strawberry supplies.
POPCORN & POLITICS
See how they run: With mostly B-list state offices on the ballot, and on the Democrat side at that, you’re not hearing much about the June 21 runoff. Just over 3,000 Democratic ballots were cast in the May 24 primary in Floyd County so turnout is expected to be light. We’ve seen a few endorsement plugs circulating as well as links to the televised debates on GPB, but that’s about it. What to know:
The runoff begins:
♦ Today: The Floyd County Board of Elections and Registration will hold Logic and Accuracy Testing at 18 E. 12th St. in Rome. Testing will begin at 9 a.m. and will continue until completed. All voting machines to be used for Early Voting held June 13-17 and for the runoff on June 21 will be reviewed.
♦ June 13-17: Advance voting will be staged at the elections office from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
♦ June 21: The precincts will be open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
♦ June 21: The elections board will hold a special called meeting at 18 E. 12th St. The purpose: Oversee the runoff election. The meeting will be called to order but then immediately recess, subject to being reconvened, if necessary, to address any election day issues that may arise.
Who’s on the ballot? A Democrats only affair as all other races were settled in the May primary:
♦ Lieutenant governor/Democrats: Kwanza Hall vs. Charlie Bailey.
♦ Secretary of state/Democrats: Bee Nguyen vs. Dee Dawkins-Haigler.
♦ Insurance commissioner/Democrat: Janice Laws Robinson vs. Raphael Baker.
♦ Commissioner of Labor/Democrat: Willie Boddie Jr. vs. Nicole Horn.
PEAKS & VALLEYS: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the YMCA of Rome and Floyd County’s summer ‘food & fun’ program: There are some changes from past years but that’s not stopping the Y. From the Facebook post: “Look for the Y Anti-Hunger Vehicles to be out in force this week and be in the know about where the Y will be distributing food — text “add me to the list” 833-515-3939. Notably the Y’s Stay & Play Food & Fun Summer sites for children 18 and under kick off this week.
Valley to the quiet rise in covid cases. We continue to watch the weekly state reports and weekday hospital admission reports related to covid cases in Northwest Georgia. While we’ve seen increases in both new cases here and a slight rise in hospital admissions, it is what we’re hearing that causes a bit more concern.
Friends and family traveling outside the U.S. have come home with unexpected souvenirs. Or maybe a very cautious older couple in Rome who both came down with somewhat mild cases in recent weeks (one had both shots and the booster; the other both shots and a second booster). None of us want to see another wave of covid. It wouldn’t hurt to remember some of those safeguards that have worked in the past.