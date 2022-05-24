‘Good stuff, that:’ That’s our response to news that Al Hodge, the longtime president and chief executive officer of the Rome Floyd Chamber and now busy business consultant, is to be honored tonight.
Hodge is to receive a commendation from the Consul General of Japan, Kazuyuki Takeuchi, during a noon gathering today. Hodge is known for his broad international ties, especially Japan. He’s chairman emeritus of the Japan-America Society of Georgia and remains on the board of directors in addition to his duties at Hodge Consulting Services.
About the Consul General’s Commendation:
“This honorary distinction has been made in recognition of Mr. Al Hodge’s contributions to the strengthening of relations between Japan and the great state of Georgia through his outstanding work in serving as a previous chair of the Japan-America Society of Georgia... He has long been a part of the Japan-America Society of Georgia... Despite his term as chair of the JASG being affected by the pandemic in so many ways, he successfully organized online events instead and continued to foster connections. His background serving multiple key roles in the community have helped the Japanese society in Georgia deepen relationships over the years.”
Dr. Leonard Reeves retiring as associate dean of the Northwest Georgia campus of the Medical College of Georgia: We call him the “doctor of great conversation” thanks to all his appearances on local radio, including those with his longtime buddy the late Nelle Reagan, but he also has had a few other titles. Most recently, he’s been the force behind the college’s Rome presence. Reeves, who turned 68 over the weekend, announces he’ll retire at the end of June. We’ve lifted this bio from his Medical College listing:
“Born and raised in the Rome, Ga., area, Dr. Reeves has been in broadcasting, public education, as a family medicine physician, family medicine residency clinic director and now as the assistant dean of the Northwest Clinical Campus of the Medical College of Georgia.”
That’s an impressive resume from someone who has contributed on all levels to the better health of area residents for decades — including Northwest Georgia’s listening audiences.
They’re just wild about Harry: At last weekend’s New Mexico Music Awards, Rome ex-patriot Harry Musselwhite and his writing/arranging partner, Kenyon Carter, were awarded Best Recording, Jazz Category. The selection: Circus March, Mvt. 3 from “Irish in Albuquerque.” Musselwhite, after a long career at Berry College as well as across Northwest Georgia’s musical scene, moved to New Mexico where he’s maintained his productions as well as ties to our area.
TODAY’S BUSINESS
ROC’ing the River District: Rome Orthopaedic Center’s new physical therapy office at 305 N. Fifth Ave. near the Avenue A/West Third Street conjunction has opened. Hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 3 p.m. on Fridays.
Hydro Dynamics, Inc. in Rome is once again honored by the state for exports. The Georgia Department of Economic Development announced the recipients of the 2022 GLOBE Award, a program that highlights Georgia companies with expanded sales to new international markets in the previous year. During calendar year 2021, the 25 GLOBE winners collectively exported to 70 countries. Hydro Dynamics, founded in 1991, is known for developing a patented technology providing breakthrough benefits for industrial processing of fluids especially brewery, winery and distilled spirits’ market.
Deal of the daze: $2 summer movies for kids: Georgia Theater Co. is bringing back discounted summer kid movies. Each Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. in June and July, the Movies at Berry Square will feature recent children’s movies. The deal: Ticket, $2. Popcorn, $2. Drink, $2.
POPCORN & POLITICS
As we close one chapter of the 2022 election cycle, these observations:
MSNBsee you later: Last October, we were surprised to see Chattooga County included in MSNBC’s “county by county” look at the 2022 elections from seven select communities. Ellison Barber was assigned to our area. Today is the primary in Georgia, a national story, but where are those follows to Barber’s original piece? We did see a piece she did from Northeast Georgia (Gainesville, on high prices) earlier this month but nothing from Chattooga.
We predict the winners: And those are the mail houses sending all those flyers to your snail mail box over the last few weeks. We got eight in one day — all of which never made it past the recycle bin in the garage. We don’t recall similar volume, even during the pandemic elections.
Getting social: Anyone else notice a sudden upturn in comments, likes and other social media nuggets from some of the 2022 candidates? As in people who never reacted on Facebook before suddenly showing up on probably every good news item posted?
PEAKS & VALLEYS: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
A next-level peak to the Berry Softball team: On Thursday, the Vikings face Texas Lutheran to start the NCAA Division III softball title hunt. This is new territory for Berry softball and comes after a very impressive run through the regular season as well as the playoffs, including sweeping the just-concluded super regional at Kay Williams Field.
Peak also to the Cartersville High Purple Hurricanes who are in the state 5A championship game this evening. Delayed a day by weather, Cartersville and Loganville each have won a game in the best of three series. This one decides it all as the Hurricanes should know given their past six state titles (the most recent in 2013).
Valley to our sudden run of wet weather: Usually not a big deal but with so many outdoor high school graduations this weekend, the timing of the “summer weather pattern” is... poorly timed. Each school will announce individual “if it rains” plans.