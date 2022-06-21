Pastoral search almost over? First Baptist Church of Rome is among the community’s religious bedrocks. From downtown Rome’s “Amen Corner,” the church and congregation have long been a source of devotion, healing and help. Which is part of the reason why picking a new pastor is delicate work.
The church’s next spiritual leader could be announced very soon.
The congregation apparently has made “the call” with a response expected soon. The candidate preached on Sunday for a good 20 minutes and recapped previous trips to Rome, including serving as a counselor at Camp Winshape. He received overwhelming positive reviews. It won’t be final until he lets his current church know of his plans — we’ll hold off on the name until then.
Throughout the transition, First Baptist has remained quite active, especially with outreach to faith leaders in Uvalde following the school shootings there, as well as the war in Ukraine.
Dining & drinks
Popeye’s could be closed for a month: The accident last Thursday morning that took out the menu board and a corner of the still-new Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen on Turner McCall in East Rome was freak enough. Now there’s an expected lag in getting some of the critical repairs completed. Manager Siera Sewell says the first priority is getting an engineer inside to determine whether the building is safe. It could be a month (“maybe sooner”) before service is restored. She earlier had hopes of at least getting the drive-through operational.
Ohana Pacific Café is open at 231-B Broad St., continuing something of a surge for different tastes in downtown Rome with bubble tea and other treats. The hours are noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; until 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and until 7 p.m. Sunday.
Character’s Famous BBQ on the injured reserve list for a few weeks: Local barbecue experts (the real ones) will tell you to head to 6419 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Adairsville for the region’s best pork, ribs, beef and sides ($2 for a slice of pound cake). But not this week, as pit boss Michael Character is recovering from rotator cuff surgery. “We’ll be closed for a couple of weeks for rotor cuff surgery... trying to get back as soon as I can to get you all some great Character’s BBQ again! So you guys just hold on I’ll be back soon,” he wrote June 17 on Facebook, triggering 90 responses with wishes of a quick recovery. His update the next day? “Thanks, everyone; surgery went well. Recovery time now (thumbs up emojis) but the pain s----.” Once back, regular hours resume: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and until 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
More barbecue: A new spot getting lots of chatter, Fuel Hickory Smoked BBQ, has changed hours to 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The restaurant is at 5 E. 12th St. near the health department. To compensate, the food truck will be on the road Tuesdays and Thursdays; please check Facebook for the locations.
Popcorn & politics
Today’s turnout could be in single digits. One of the jokes going around concerning today’s primary runoff is that turnout is going to be so slow that the results could be tabulated with a calculator — and that might be a stretch. Floyd elections chief Pete McDonald expects “several hundred” will vote between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on top of the handful of advance and absentee voters already completed.
McDonald likely is on target. Here’s why: Barely 23.5% of Floyd’s voters (13,939 people out of 59,297 registered) took part in the May 21 primary. Of them, just over 3,000 drew Democratic ballots; that’s about 5% of eligible voters. And we have a Democrats-only statewide ballot today as all the Republican races were decided last month.
We’ll be lucky to see local turnout break into the four digits by the time votes are counted today. Even with just a week of advance voting this time around, we should do better.
Baseball, hot dogs and fireworks
The past two seasons, the Rome Braves have had Mondays off. This year, Independence Day is on a Monday so the six-game set at home vs. Asheville will begin then and take a day off on Tuesday, July 5.
One reason is the post-game fireworks show, probably occurring after 9:30 p.m. (first pitch is 7 p.m.). But there’s more.
The Braves are showing off the enclosed upper-level terrace with an Independence Day package for $40 per person. Included: A game ticket, “access to drink specials, $15 in added value to use at concessions stands” and the terrace itself. It is for those 21 and older. Given the heat of late, this might be a bargain.
Plus, it might be a BOGO: In addition to the Braves’ pyrotechnics, you should have a good view of the fireworks from nearby Jackson Hill that night.
PEAKS & VALLEYS: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to a full weekend celebrating Juneteenth in Northwest Georgia: Parades, concerts and church services added to what now is a national holiday celebrating freedom. Even the scorching weather took a break for most of the local activities.
Peak to Berry College’s hosting of the Governor’s Honors Program. What better place for more than 600 of the state’s top juniors and seniors to spend four weeks each summer? Berry has been an excellent host over five years and we’re anxious to see if the college earns an extension into 2023 and beyond. (Berry has asked to do so). Great venue, great community impact. Sounds like a win-win to us.
Valley a quiet comeback for covid: The local numbers aren’t showing it but that’s likely because so many of us are using home-test kits to check if we have the virus. But more and more, we’re hearing about friends returning from trips with covid or others picking it up while on the move in Northwest Georgia. And these reports are from people who say they have had vaccinations as well as one or two boosters. The age spread: Early 40s through the mid 90s. While hospitalizations are lighter than before, it is still time to use some of the basic cautions we’ve learned over the past 30 months.