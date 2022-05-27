Just add signs at Dunkin doughnuts in West Rome. They’ve done a quick and gorgeous job with the new Dunkin doughnuts and beverages shop at 2101 Shorter Ave. in West Rome.
So far, the only official word on progress is “coming soon” but our guess is it is about a month away at the most.
In addition to sit-down service as well as café style dining, Dunkin features a drive-through line. The corporate site also says the shop will be open 24/7. A business license is pending from the city but has not been issued.
The new shop is not replacing the smaller Dunkin shop at the BP station closer to town, across from the former American Legion post. It opened about a decade ago.
Cartersville’s Kroger Marketplace soon to sell alcohol
Amid the nearly 120,000 square feet under roof at the Kroger Marketplace in Cartersville is a bar. You can get growlers of the select beers on tap or sit in a cafe-like setting to enjoy a brew or glass of wine with friends. According to construction bids, Kroger is taking that a step further with an on-premises liquor store.
It isn’t uncommon to find a Publix in Florida with an adjoining liquor store; apparently Kroger is bellying up as well. Several Kroger locations in other states already sell liquor.
We checked with Randy Mannino, the city of Cartersville’s planning and development director, on the plans. Some 2,050 square feet of the store will be modified and an exterior door added to the right side of the building as part of the project, Mannino says. Kroger has yet to apply for an extra permit needed to sell liquor.
We’ve got notes into Kroger’s Atlanta division office on the preliminary bids for the project, estimated to cost $500,000 to $750,000.
More ‘good stuff’
As mentioned in Tuesday’s edition, Al Hodge (with Cheryl, his wife, a Rome artist) received a commendation from the Consul General of Japan, Kazuyuki Takeuchi, on Tuesday in appreciation for Al’s recently chairing and continued service to the Japan-America Society of Georgia. The longtime chamber president continues his duties at Hodge Consulting Services.
Average prices of homes sold jumps in April amid higher interest rates. 148 homes were sold in Bartow County in April, which actually was a 4.5% dip compared to a year earlier. But then there’s this: The average cost of a home sold in Bartow last month was $361,500, up 20%. In Gordon, home sales jumped 34.6% to 70. The average price was up an astounding 44% to $293,000. That’s amid mortgage rates that were at 5.28% on Thursday vs. 3.6% or so a year ago. We’ll add Floyd numbers soon. (Home sources: Northwest Metro Association of Realtors).
Davis sets an example: How to close out a campaign
Two years ago, when the Democratic challenger in the 14th Congressional District had to leave the race because of a relocation and domestic issues, there was a quiet scramble considered to fill the ballot slot in November. Wendy Davis was among the first names mentioned. It turned out, had the other candidate better timed his exit, Davis could have slid in but the deadline to do so had passed.
What didn’t pass: Davis’ desire to serve Northwest Georgia on a broader level.
She was coming up on a re-election bid to the Rome City Commission in 2021 and made a choice to instead run for Congress. She was one of three Democrats on the May 24 primary ballot and finished second in the race — but far outside the numbers she needed to force front-runner Marcus Flowers into a runoff.
By early Tuesday night, it was clear the race was over. On Wednesday, Davis took to her email list once more, this time with a different tone:
I am truly blessed to have been surrounded and lifted up by so many people who share my optimism about our nation’s future! We didn’t win last night but we must keep pushing forward. There’s a whole lot more work to be done.
This campaign has always been about our community. Together is the only way we will achieve the future we all hope for. Know that your love and support means so very much to me, and I am eternally grateful.
That’s classy, far more classy than some of the “she’s done!” notes we received from detractors from her City Commission days.
Our response to them: At least she ran and didn’t sit home whining about a problem and doing nothing about it.
Active in state politics and as a member of the Democratic National Committee, we know Davis’ political involvement is far from over.
Tuesday’s results: Who’s to blame?
There is some astonishment in town following the results posted Wednesday morning. They’re blaming “the voters” for the outcomes, which saw all incumbents returned to office and the community continue to pay an extra penny sales tax five years after the current one expires.
That blame is misplaced.
Blame the more than 75% of registered voters who sat home Tuesday or sat home during 18 days of advance voting or else, while sitting home, didn’t take the time to seek and send an absentee ballot.
Statewide, more than 27% of the just over 7 million registered voters turned out, or 1.9 million.
Regionally, it breaks down as follows:
♦ Bartow County: 16,418 of 73,915 voters or 22.2%
♦ Gordon County: 9,085 of 36,148 voters or 25.1%
♦ Chattooga County: 3,552 of 13,975 voters or 25.4%
Those numbers weren’t available as of Thursday from the late-reporting Floyd and Polk County offices.
About the ballot clutter: Floyd County was one of five counties with three-page ballots for some voters in the primary. One reason is each political party put nonbinding questions on the primary ballot, generally in the category of “Do you like puppies?”
The Republican ballots included nine questions with the final one being heavily touted by the local party. Basically, it asked about changing Rome’s city commission candidates from running nonpartisan to running with party identification. It was seen as an after effect from the surprise loss of one candidate in the November 2021 Ward 2 elections.
Question nine passed, but it also drew the fewest number of voters.
The Secretary of State’s Office shows the outcome was 10,192 yes and 2,625 no or 12, 817 total votes (almost 80% yes). The questions appeared on all Republican ballots in Floyd County and not just for voters living within the city of Rome.
In the six city precincts, the issue passed by a 75%-25% margin, 2,614 yes votes to 872 no votes.
So what happens next? Probably more chatter — and little else.
PEAKS & VALLEYS: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the Community Kitchen‘s new “community pantries.”
We’ve seen several variations over the years... “little libraries,” drop-off and take portals for those in need of key hygiene supplies and now “community pantries” where you “leave what you can/take what you need.” Thank you to the Community Kitchen and its supporters for making this happen. And for those making it grow.
Valley to the Floyd County ballot counting: Our first election here was 20 years ago and if we’re remembering this right, a sizzled piece of computer hardware was to blame for the much-delayed election returns. By chance, we had a replacement piece at the Rome News-Tribune that could have been substituted. Little did we know but this would be the start of something of a trend for the Floyd County elections office. It didn’t matter who served as chief clerk. It didn’t matter who served on the elections board.
Case in point: In 2022, four of five election board members are new; many of the procedures are new; there’s an interim elections clerk. There’s now an Elections Center, not to be confused with SportsCenter, on East 12th Street. All that new did nothing to change the same ol’, same ol’ late batch of ballot counting.
So who gets the blame this time? The state legislators who changed everything? The county commissioners who approved the new elections board (based on recommendations)The move to East 12th?
Well at least folks can’t blame the old guard this time.