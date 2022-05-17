Stadium naming rights deal confirmed — but don’t ask Floyd County about it. For six weeks, we’ve filed open records requests and had a steady email stream in search of what the new naming rights deal for the home of the Rome Braves means to Floyd County taxpayers.
For example, the county earned $17,165 last fiscal year in naming rights fees alone when State Mutual Insurance was still sponsor.
We finally learned the gist of the new deal: AdventHealth — parent company of the former Redmond Regional and Gordon Hospital — has a four-year contract on the name that pays $190,000 a year. That’s $760,000 in a deal between the Rome Braves and the healthcare company.
In the original and later amended contracts to bring the Braves here from Macon starting in 2003, the county got a share of season ticket revenue, an escalating payment from the team and a slice of the naming rights pie. The Braves paid the county $25,000 as part of the team’s annual contribution. Total revenue to the county from Braves and naming rights: $42,165.
And while county officials were at the grip-and-grin renaming ceremony last month, they apparently were clueless about how much of the revenue will flow in each year just from naming rights. We sought texts among county commissioners and administrators, and the gist of those conversations dealt with the renaming ceremony and that it was to remain confidential until that evening. No dollars were mentioned or any references made regarding what it meant for the county (and taxpayers).
For AdventHealth, it is a strategic marketing move. More than 78,000 tickets were sold to see 51 home games in 2021, or 1,540 tickets per game (the season was shorter than normal). Plus the stadium sits on a major highway and busy intersection that garners thousands of eyes each day. And the name AdventHealth Stadium appears in numerous stories, on websites and in social media posts.
Plus the Braves are off to a good start. As of this morning, Rome is 19-14 and 1.5 games out of first place in the southern division of the High A South Atlantic League. Attendance for last week’s home stand — six games vs. Winston-Salem Dash — was 12,231 or 2,039 a game. An “education day” game drew 4,121 fans alone. The stadium was designed to hold 5,105 fans at capacity.
The county, meanwhile, has since requested at least a part of the contract dealing with the Braves/AdventHealth contract dealing with naming rights and the county’s cut.
The Rome Braves did not respond to notes seeking comment for this update.
POPCORN & POLITICS
This election, the court cases are coming mostly before the votes are counted (and counted and counted and ...): Twice in recent weeks, candidates appearing on the May 24 ballot have been up for judicial review over whether they qualify to be in the hunt. But what we won’t know until next Tuesday night is the real impact.
First it was the 14th Amendment challenge of Marjorie Taylor Greene, alleging her ties to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The judge ruled not sufficient evidence to bar her from the congressional race. With five Republican challengers, Greene is expected to face a runoff in June.
Next was state Senate hopeful Jeff Lewis, hoping to make a political comeback in a three-person race for the GOP nomination for the Georgia Senate District 52. With no Democrats to challenge them, the winner of the primary (runoff at one time) gets the seat. Incumbent Chuck Hufstetler led the challenge against one of his two Bartow opponents and the judge recommended disqualification — a decision upheld by the secretary of state.
Signs such as the above are outside advance voting spots in the Senate District 52 region including Floyd, Bartow and Gordon counties, informing voters that Lewis is disqualified — for now. With a few days to go before the election and court challenges pending, Lewis indeed could be reinstated to face Hufstetler and the Bartow County Schools chair Derek Keeney.
The Senate race is expected to come down to Floyd vs. Bartow, with the best turnout on either side of the county line being the deciding factor. Gordon voters are a wild card. With Lewis on the ballot, a runoff was likely. Not now, though, and with no Democrat in the race in November it is primary winner take all.
Floyd’s advance voting already tops 2018 totals: In the May 2018 primary, 2,574 votes Floyd County residents voted in advance. We didn’t check 2020 as it was the year of absentees thanks to the pandemic. The numbers aren’t apples and oranges so to speak. Through Sunday, Floyd had 2,755 ballots cast at the elections office and the Anthony Center with five days to go. And that’s not counting more than 200 absentee votes already in.
Next: Not even the gas price watchers agree in this divisive decade we’re in.
GasBuddy.com reports the average gasoline prices in Georgia were unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.97 a gallon based on a survey of 5,883 stations. Prices are 27.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.06 a gallon higher than a year ago.
And then there’s AAA. Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.98 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 15 cents more than a week ago, 27 cents more than last month and $1.01 more than this time last year. It now costs motorists $59.70 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.
So which one is right? And then there are these blasts of not-so-good news:
“Georgia statewide pump price average continues an upward climb,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Unfortunately, crude oil prices remain above $105 a barrel, causing gas prices to rise higher this week.”
“Those filling their tanks last week saw another jolt at the pump, as both gasoline and diesel prices continued their multiweek rally,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “... records continued to be set on a near daily basis as the national average edges even closer to $4.50 per gallon. Prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon than $4, as demand continues to edge higher and inventories of both gasoline and diesel continue to decline, temperatures warm and motorists get back outside and we near the Memorial Day weekend, the start of the summer driving season. While the increases may start to slow in the days ahead as pump prices catch up to oil, there isn’t much reason to be optimistic that we’ll see a plunge any time soon.”
The cheapest gas we found between Blue Ridge and Rome at midday Sunday was $3.85 a gallon at a packed Buc-ee’s in Calhoun. The Love’s outpost across the street: $3.99.
Kava with a side of amethyst bio mat: Traveling Gypsies & Kava Den is now open at 524 Broad St. and we don’t think there’s anything quite like it in Northwest Georgia. Some thought Olea Olive Oils & Wine was a bit exotic — and even Honeycream gelato. And then came wHydrate over near the Chick-fil-A Container drive-through off Riverside Parkway.
But this is another level.
Some of the drinks sound interesting but there’s more, from a “salt sauna” session to relaxing during a 30-minute session on the “amethyst bio mat.”
Even the “about” tagline for the business is unique: “A Kava Den with a bohemian lifestyle atmosphere serving Kava and Elixirs with music and entertainment. We also have a Cultural Caravan of home decor, fashion, jewelry, gifts and holistic apothecary, salt sauna, amethyst bio mat and Doterra.”
The hours are 9:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; until 11 p.m. Friday; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.
PEAKS & VALLEYS: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the Berry Softball team: With conference and regional wins already in hand, the Vikings will host the next series in the NCAA playoffs this Friday (and Saturday if a Game 3 is needed). It is the first time the team has moved to the “super regional round” since 2018. Even better, this next round is at Kay Williams Field on campus — just as Alumni Weekend begins followed by work week.
Valley to the closing of a doughnut landmark: The Donut Castle, 657 Red Bud Road in Calhoun plans to close after nearly 60 years. The final doughnuts will be sold May 28. They’re advertising the business for sale for $40,000. Not for sale are the memories of decades worth of pastries, cakes, cupcakes and other treats for special occasions. Those wishing to make a sentimental journey can do so Tuesday through Saturday, from 5:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Valley to the flu season about to end: By week’s end, the final numbers should be in on the 2021-22 flu season in Georgia. Through May 7, there had been 25 deaths and 406 hospitalizations, with 18 outbreaks. That compares to the 2020-21 season, in the middle of the pandemic, when just three lives were lost and 38 people hospitalized.
By the numbers, the 25 deaths are an improvement over...
2019-20: 94 deaths, 2,520 hospitalizations.
2018-19: 44 deaths, 1,582 hospitalizations.
2017-18: 151 deaths, 3,139 hospitalizations.
But look at the reports from two years prior:
2016-17: 9 deaths, 1,484 hospitalizations.
2015-16: 7 deaths, 582 hospitalizations.
We can do better as we learned through some of the early steps we took during the pandemic. It starts with the annual flu shot.