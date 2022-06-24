A big week in Cave Spring starts with a movie shoot Monday. There’s always something happening in Floyd County’s smallest city, from mushroom festivals to motorcycles to home base for some of the region’s top dining experiences.
It gets even busier starting next week through Independence Day.
Another local movie shoot: “There will be a movie being filmed in the park on Monday, June 27. There will be sirens and ambulances. Do not be alarmed.” That’s the word from the Downtown Development Authority. We have calls and notes into the DDA for more. You know about the TV shoot for “Kindred” in the Cotton Block in Rome but this one eludes us. So far, at least. Stay... tuned?
Fireworks, race on Saturday: “Liberty Day” events include several re-enactments, a race, a sip-and-stroll, a 7 p.m. concert featuring KneckDown and fireworks at dark.
Independence Day: Parade and ice cream. Nothing in Northwest Georgia shouts “Norman Rockwell” any better than the 9 a.m. parade around the downtown square. It puts the town in hometown as half the city participates. Plus: Homemade ice cream after Miss Liberty concludes the procession.
West side story
About those doughnuts: Dunkin’s new stand-alone store at 2101 Shorter Ave. couldn’t look much more ready than it does. While a “summer” opening is still the official word, a closer look shows help wanted signs are out. Hiring is underway and you can do so online as well (see “careers” on the corporate website). Advertised rate of pay: $10-$13 per hour. And, we hope, fresh doughnuts.
Changes at former Long John Silvers site: Crews were busy midmorning Thursday doing work on the former Long John Silvers at 811 Shorter Ave. It looked more like exterior renovation than demo prep.
Just under 2,500 feet and built in 1976 with a 2003 remodel, the site currently is not on the market. The restaurant closed four years ago this month.
We’ll keep an eye on what’s next. West Rome sites remain in demand.
Gas prices are up; so is holiday car travel
The best way to battle rising gas prices? Drive less. But that’s not happening.
Instead, some 1.4 million Georgians are expected to hit the highway over the Independence Day weekend, an increase of more than 20,000 from 2021, AAA reports. That despite gas prices listed at all-time highs for any holiday. The latest average per gallon for Georgia was $4.44 vs. $2.90 in 2021 and $2.58 in 2019.
What to watch: Whether Congress acts on President Biden’s request to waive the federal fuel tax for three months. Technically, that’s 18 cents a gallon.
Popcorn & Politics
Fact or fiction?: Even before Tuesday’s lackluster primary runoff was in the books, “the choir” was warming up for the final act, the Nov. 8 general election. So we offer a test:
Which of these statements was actually made by a politician this week?
Marjorie Taylor Greene on the aftermath of a Stacey Abrams win over Brian Kemp♦ in November: “They all say, ‘We will move.’ They’re saying they’ll move out of Georgia. They’ll move to Alabama, Tennessee or Florida.”
The whack job running for Senate in Missouri:♦ “We’re going RINO hunting. The RINO feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice… (On getting a RINO hunting license) There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”
Democrat Stacey Abrams on crime and guns:♦ “Our children across Georgia are bearing the heartbreaking consequences of gun violence. Instead of addressing the crisis, Brian Kemp signed criminal carry legislation that will put more guns on our streets and make our communities less safe.”
The answers: All true.
Keep an eye on Greene’s assessment in particular and whether her opponents start offering a moving allowance... Abrams earned national headlines for her response to Kemp’s latest pro-gun push .. And we won’t waste the ink checking on the RINO hunter.
Peaks & Valleys: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Valley to the loss of Bluem in Rome’s River District: We’ve been fans of both of Carol Rutledge’s downtown businesses but really hate to see the Bluem floral shop close on North Fifth Avenue. Bluem is one of those funky businesses that adds a different character to the district, making it stand out from nearby Broad Street.
Peak to those trying to help the Etowah River cow: From concerned river paddlers to first responders, the plight of the bovine apparently cooling itself in the river near Coosa Valley Fairgrounds touched a lot of people. That includes those who earned their veterinary degrees from the University of Facebook.
Peak to the Glass Recycling of Rome team: Tucked away off Fifth Avenue and Bale Street is a large disposal bin filled with consumer glass — grocery jars, wine bottles, beer bottles, liquor, too.
It has become a mainstay as showcased last week when we received a few emails about how it needed to be dumped to make room for new demand (the culprit was a driver shortage). Some 8.7 tons of glass were recycled last week. Another recent dump weighed in at 6.4 tons.