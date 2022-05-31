Car wash craze continues: Anyone taking the Tennessee Street connector to Ga. 20 and then I-75 is seeing all the growth around “The Highlands.” From the Speedway convenience store to the new credit union office to the auto museum and now multifamily housing, there continues to be a surge in development in this corner of Cartersville.
Along the way, you’re seeing a few other projects take shape, including the latest in a surge of car washes in Northwest Georgia. The latest is Mach-1 Express Wash, due this fall. It will be the chain’s second site in Northwest Georgia; the first being in Cedartown.
Why say trend? Car washes are popping up everywhere. Rocket Wash is coming soon to Braves Boulevard/the Armuchee Connector across from AdventHealth Stadium. That’s in addition to the first Cartersville site and a second on the way as well as one in Summerville. Big Dan’s opened last year on Shorter Avenue with a second Rome site on the boards and multiple locations to follow. We spotted the first of two Woodstock sites on Saturday (near the outlets) and the next one is on the way.
Jamwich on a roll soon? The popular downtown Rome restaurant closed a year ago amid hints that there was more to come. That more might be here. There are Facebook posts out about an upcoming premiere of the food truck, perhaps as early as this weekend. There are inspections to finish and other details but it appears — after a year-long break — Rome will soon be able to “eat weird” again.
Home sales slow, but prices continue up
April home sales slow a bit in Floyd from a year earlier but median sales price up. Members of the Greater Rome Board of Realtors are staying busy but perhaps not as hectic as in recent months. What is a given: Home prices remain on the rise even if sales slow down.
The April report shows 122 homes were sold in April, down 14.7% from the same month last year but up 7% from March. The median price for those homes sold shows a 3.6% gain over April 2021 but a 10.7% drop from March of this year. All that is dwarfed by median prices of homes sold in Bartow (up 28.1%) and Gordon (up 44%) counties
So what’s the word on summer real estate activity? The board of Realtors says this should be a “great summer for home sales.”
While home value prices may not rise as quickly as they have been increasing, they will continue to rise.
“Some buyers are interested in buying now because of the threat of interest rates rising. All in all, it is a great time to be a seller or buyer. The key is to work with a Realtor who can help guide you during these unusual times.”
At the intersection of Third Avenue and A1A
Not exactly Margaritaville and not exactly Jimmy Buffett but that doesn’t matter as the parrothead tribute band A1A opens up the First Friday concert season this Friday at Town Green. It begins at 7 p.m. and vendors will be on site. Here’s how the teaser reads:
“A1A brings to life a colorful and energetic, family-friendly Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show. The energy, musicianship, originality and excitement that have always surrounded an A1A performance is an experience and a driving force that has helped the band remain the first and foremost Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show. The Shakespeare Festival will be opening at 7 p.m., teasing the upcoming festival at the Town Green, followed by A1A. Parking is free at the Fourth Avenue Parking Deck and Third Avenue Parking Deck.”
Stealing some ideas from nearby Woodstock: We made a quick — and surprisingly first — pass through downtown Woodstock on Saturday and immediately thought about what ideas we could steal from them (and share with them, as downtown Rome and Cartersville have charms of their own).
We stopped at Reformation Brewery just off Main Street and fell in love. Here was a plan perhaps to copy as talks continue about bringing a brewery to Rome’s River District.
The business itself was multilevel — a serving room and adjoining seamless barbecue restaurant upstairs, with a downstairs serving room as well. It all fed into an open-air site under big oaks with plenty of mulch and even more room for adults and kids to just relax. There were seats available as well as room for bringing your own. There was a small stage (with a great duo performing). There was an auxiliary “container” site serving canned beverages. And it all backed up to a park where an evening art show was setting up with free parking to the right.
Whether dining, drinking or both, people were having fun — and the demographics leaned more toward younger parents with a few of us graybeards as well.
But what was most important was the setting; the outdoor space was prime, especially with what we’ve learned in recent years. This is something that could happen in the River District although we’d probably have to import the trees.
POPCORN & POLITICS
Once thought to be critical, June 21 runoff is a snoozer. So much for all the importance assigned to the runoff election next month.
Most key federal, state and local races were decided by voters a week ago, leaving just a few races to finalize. And all are on the Democratic ballot and on the state level. What’s key is getting those 3,003 Floyd residents who voted Democrat in the primary and roughly 2,400 in Bartow to show up in the runoff. Everything else is on the Nov. 8 general election ballot or else settled on May 24. What’s on tap:
♦ Lieutenant governor/Democrats: Kwanza Hall vs. Charlie Bailey.
♦ Secretary of state/Democrats: Bee Nguyen vs. Dee Dawkins-Haigler.
♦ Insurance commissioner/Democrat: Janice Laws Robinson vs. Raphael Baker.
♦ Commissioner of Labor/Democrat: Willie Boddie Jr. vs. Nicole Horn.
We should have more on advance voting for the runoff following today’s Floyd elections board meeting.
PEAKS & VALLEYS: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to Donna Carver, Floyd County Schools’ child nutrition director: Few people have worked harder to ensure our children were fed, and fed the right things, both at school and during summer breaks. Donna Carver was part of some of the initial summer feeding programs in Rome/Floyd County. Her expertise will be missed; her passion for helping our kids can’t be matched.
Valley to the traffic snarls in the River District: We applaud all the utility upgrades underway in Rome’s River District, especially with so much happening there and the potential for much more to come. But isn’t there a way to better navigate customers and consumers around the closed streets during the business day, especially the Fifth Avenue route connection downtown to the Publix shopping center and points beyond? That bypass around Aventine/Blossom Hill works, but the only option on the Avenue A side is back to Turner McCall. Progress is good — but is there a better way to do it?