Sign of the times: jobs and gas. So a quick fill-up was needed cutting through Cartersville to Atlanta over the weekend. The trusted Gas Buddy app showed Murphy USA in front of the Walmart off Ga. 20 across from Georgia Highlands had the lowest prices.
As we pumped away, the “notification” popped up on the gas pump:
”Join our team and get free gas with every paycheck. Apply at jobs.murphygas.com.”
We all know how tough it is to find employees right now. And then there’s the issue of affording gas to get around, including work, as prices are up $1.59 a gallon from a year ago. Give the Murphy folks credit for addressing both needs.
Openings and re-openings
Bath & Body Works on the move? Bids were received last week on a $250,000 project that would locate a Bath & Body Works along Turner McCall, likely East Bend or Riverbend centers. A manager at the Mount Berry Mall location says she’s not aware of any pending move. We have a note into corporate as well.
What’s of note: Kay Jewelers just left the mall for a new home at East Bend.
The Ratz are back (on the water, that is)
River Ratz Tubing and Kayak has been sold and the first float of the season is set to sail (or tube or paddle) this Saturday at 10 a.m.
The pricing is the same as last season, including rentals or even basic transport if you have your own. “This will include kayak rentals (single and tandem), tube rentals, cooler rentals and free shuttle with a handling fee for kayakers with their own equipment.” For more: https://www.facebook.com/RiverRatzRomeG
About the buyers: Meet Tyler Short and business partner Cole Allen. Short, a Cedartown native, sells real estate full time with Keller Williams out of Rome. Allen also is a full time agent with EXP.
“We are excited to keep this fun experience around Rome,” says Short.
Blossom Hill at one year
The reclamation projects at West Third Street and North Fourth Avenue looked hopeless to those of us who are amateur sidewalk superintendents. Two old buildings, apparently way past their prime, in an area on the verge of something new.
Kevin Dillmon’s idea was to revitalize both, first with Aventine and then its backyard neighbor, now known as Blossom Hill BBQ & Burgers. The latter opened a year ago this month and has become something more than a restaurant.
The “green space,” as they call it, has become a favorite with kids and adults. The outdoor dining and drinks are a hit (with plenty of room inside as well). The menu has grown and there’s even a Saturday brunch from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The latest buzz is the bakery/kitchen backing up to both restaurants from North Fifth Avenue.
Blossom Hill quickly has grown into a destination; we’re anxious to see what’s next.
Ohana Pacific Café a step closer: The new Hawaiian-themed restaurant come to 232-B Broad St. scored a perfect 100 on its June 7 initial Public Health restaurant inspection. A drive-by on Monday showed the windows are still covered but signage is up. No word on opening day.
PEAKS & VALLEYS: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the seventh edition of the Shakespeare Festival on Town Green in Rome. Each evening, you could see the steady stream of customers parking off and on Broad, headed to the evening performances. Just as nice: Downtown merchants were on the scene with items for sale. It was interesting to watch the crew at Newby Farm & Vineyard roll the wine slushies out the front door and down the sidewalk. Gail Deschamps, the late founder of the festival, would be proud of how it has grown.
Valley to the latest Floyd County Schools theft: The quick recovery of most of the $195,000 snagged in a basic phishing expedition was great news. What wasn’t great news is that it could happen at all, especially with all the warnings as well as recent history.
The system’s new IT director (the former is in his final days before joining Paulding County schools) will have plenty to work on when he or she is hired.
Peak to the crews at the Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services office: Yet another Etowah River rescue was staged over the weekend as a busy summer on our waterways likewise is keeping emergency crews occupied. Emergencies on the way are a much different scenario and the Bartow crews continually train for such cases. We could all do our part by wearing life jackets; you can easily grab “loaners” at various put-in spots along the river.