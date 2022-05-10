Elder’s Ace Hardware is looking at a late May/early June opening at its Shorter Avenue location. The 32,000 square feet inside the former IGA at Shorter Avenue and Division Street should give way to a new home for Elder’s Ace Hardware by the first of the month. A soft opening had been discussed for as soon as May 17, but that was before a sprinkler issue was discovered so the exact date has been pushed back at least two weeks.
Since October, the buzz has been about the move from 1804 Turner McCall Blvd. next to the newly restyled Taco Bell to a larger store with ample parking. In recent months, you’ve watched as the shelving went up in addition to work on the Division Street side of the store.
Elder’s marketing director John Rutter says the new location is triple the size of the current store and will allow for extra features such as home and gift items, pet supplies and guns/ammo. The store also needs additional staff and hiring is underway.
He predicts the move will quickly wrap up once the sprinkler system is approved by the city. The East Rome store will close, and the next day the West Rome location will open, he says.
As for the Turner McCall site, Rutter says options are still being finalized. We hear there is a buyer and to watch for a separate project there.
The Shorter deal was a team effort among Hardy Realty’s Carol Hatch, Michelle Cochran, Jimmy Kelley and Jimmy Byars.
Background: The Shorter store has been looked at by several groups since IGA closed in January 2018. The area has seen some action in recent years with the construction of Redmond’s Urgent Care office across Shorter as well as the transformation of the former drug store into the bustling CSL Plasma Donation office. The strip center itself, built in 1986, has maintained a steady client base.
A rare lull in healthcare projects in Northwest Georgia
News of the completion of the helipad at Atrium Health Floyd last week left the region with one large pending medical upgrade: the 24/7 emergency care campus Atrium plans adjacent to the Walmart in Trion at a cost of $18.4 million.
With state approval now secure, that one is probably a year from opening. The only other item of interest was a bid from Coosa Diagnostic Center, at 16 Riverbend Drive, to replace CT and MRI units at a cost of $1.74 million.
Other than that, the latest Certificate of Need report shows no real activity in our area aside from some ongoing battles among healthcare facilities for proposed services. We’ll await final designations as those are as messy as divorce cases.
We can’t remember the last time things were this quiet from our healthcare centers — especially with all the expansions, additions of urgent care sites and all the name changes.
Freeze Cream on a ‘roll’ in Cartersville
A few years ago, a rolled ice cream shop opened on Broad Street with a unique take on the frozen treat. The shop didn’t last and the concept moved over to Jerusalem Grill at the end of 2018. But the idea has remained hot.
A new statewide player has opened Freeze Cream in Cartersville at 1340 Ga. 113 near the turn to go to the airport. It is part of a growing company founded in Roswell. Hours: 1-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1-8 p.m. Sundays. Closed Mondays. Look for mobile applications as well; both the store and the mobile unit earned 100 health inspection scores last week.
Speaking of ... Combat Market’s downtown Rome site gets a 100 health score. The inspection was held Friday for the relocated business at 214 Broad St. A “super secret” opening was held last week with a few other events as well.
A new store and gas station on Shorter is moving forward. A permit worth $1.07 million has been approved from the building department for a convenience store at 1705 Shorter Ave., near the Burnett Ferry Road intersection. The area has been cleared and fenced, awaiting work on the store. Viral Patel is the applicant.
Walmart redo times two
The April permits file also shows a $2 million complete refit of the Walmart on Redmond off Shorter, adjacent to Sam’s Club, as well as $900,000 in cooler updates at the store off U.S. 411 before the bypass.
Hot corner(s) at Highlands in Cartersville: Keep an eye on the intersection of Tennessee Street (U.S. 411) and Ga. 20 as development of the “Highlands” area is not slowing down. In addition to the Savoy museum and Family Credit Union office, widescale development is underway on a large residential development as well as several new businesses, including a Mach 1 car wash. Also remember that The Varsity is slated for the tract in front of Tractor Supply at the same intersection ... and more is on the way.
The Crestwood grand opening is Saturday. A lot of eyes are on Rome’s first new subdivision in more than 20 years, built by Smith Douglas Homes. A grand opening celebration is set for 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 2641 North Broad Extension (just below the Ga. 53/bypass intersection).
PEAKS & VALLEYS: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the Floyd County elections office: Through Saturday, the first week of advance voting, 1,221 people voted in advance, including 84 on Saturday at the main elections office on East 12th Street. Another 438 absentee ballots have been requested and mailed, with 82 back already (three rejected so far). As confusing as all the changes have been — voting laws, elections office location, change in personnel at the office and a mostly new elections board — the important task is getting done: people are voting and at a pretty steady clip.
Valley to the continued rollout of “traffic circles” across Northwest Georgia. Two more are on the way, this time at opposite ends of the Cassville White Road exit at I-75. Georgia DOT reports the bridge over I-75 “will be closed Friday night through Monday morning while crews continue construction on the two roundabouts at the I-75 entrance and exit ramps.” It seems we can’t build these things fast enough. The one at Berry College works; the others growing across Northwest Georgia?
We keep hearing Billy Preston’s “Will It Go Round in Circles” each time one of these pops up.