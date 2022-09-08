A man who slung a dog into a dumpster by its neck, and shut the lid, was sentenced to serve five years in prison on Thursday.
Floyd County Superior Court Chief Judge John "Jack" Niedrach sentenced 41-year-old Jason Keith Kelley, of Armuchee, under Georgia's recidivist statute. Because Kelley has four previous felony convictions, including an aggravated assault and kidnapping from 2001, he was sentenced to the maximum penalty of five years in prison. Also, under that provision, Kelley will have to serve the entire sentence.
The video of Kelley abusing a dog near a Floyd County day care center and shutting it in a dumpster led to an immediate outcry online. The video shows Kelley aggressively pulling the small brown dog by a leash. He then yanks the dog up in the air by the leash and slings it into a nearby dumpster. He begins to walk away toward a white SUV, leaving the dumpster lid open, but then turns around and shuts the dumpster.
Floyd County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jeremy Clay followed up, alongside PAWS, and located Kelley.
At that time, Rome Circuit Assistant District Attorney Leah Mayo told the court that Kelley told Clay that he wasn't mad when he committed the crime.
"This wasn't an action of anger," Mayo told the court. "This was a casually cruel action."
After seeing the video, the community reaction was immediate. The dog received medical care and was adopted. Mayo told the court that the dog was adopted and the Justice Fund was started to raise money for animals who are victims of animal cruelty.
"I wasn't mad, I was high on drugs," Kelley told the judge prior to sentencing. "There's no excuse for what I did but it did alter my way of thinking. I made a mistake and I realize I have to pay for it. I'm not making excuses for what I did."
As part of his arrest in August 2021, Kelley has been serving three years on a probation revocation. Judge Niedrach ran the five years concurrent with that sentence.
"Roger Caras said 'dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.' The DA’s Office is so glad we were able to help make Murphy’s life whole again," Floyd County District Attorney Leigh Patterson said.