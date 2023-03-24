He told the person he was chatting with online, who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, that he wanted to be her substitute teacher, and that he wanted to teach her things.
After exchanging messages on the Whisper app, 30-year-old William David Curry began sending naked photos and pornography and asking the girl he was preparing to victimize what kind of things she was into sexually, Rome Circuit Assistant District Attorney Emily Johnson said. As the conversation continued, he began introducing new and more depraved things to the conversation.
He said he was a tarot card reader and that the teen he was conversing with was a "dirty little girl." He sent a video of himself masturbating to a video of a child being sexually abused, then also sent a video of a dog being abused sexually.
"Maybe you like making out with dogs LOL?" Curry messaged the person he thought was a 14-year-old girl. But he wasn't messaging a girl, he was messaging a Floyd County police officer.
Police were already familiar with Curry. They had been to his home after getting a tip from the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children about his activity on the SnapChat app in December 2021.
At the time Curry said that his phone had been hacked, Johnson said, and he didn't know where the videos had come from. Not long after, Curry began chatting online with the police officer involved in this case. He said he was "looking for a family" which is a code used by online predators seeking a child to exploit. A few months later, in July 2022, police arrested Curry.
On Thursday, Curry entered an open guilty plea to charges of obscene internet contact with a child, computer pornography, possession of THC oil, sexual exploitation of children and bestiality.
Floyd County Superior Court Judge John "Jack" Niedrach sentenced Curry to 30 years to serve 12 years in prison. Once released, Curry will be subject to sex offender restrictions.