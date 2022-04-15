An Armuchee man was arrested at his Hennon Drive home late Thursday on charges that he killed his grandmother in late 2021 and kept her body stored in a freezer.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Keith Tincher III, 29, of 200A Hennon Drive is accused of taking his grandmother, who had fallen, and placed her alive into plastic bags some time in the end of 2021. He then dragged her through the residence and placed her in a large freezer breaking several bones as he dragged her through the residence.
According to the report, Tincher told police her back broke as he forced her into the freezer. He also described her moving and breathing while in the freezer, which was locked.
He kept her body in the freezer "and expressed fear of discovery," a Floyd County Police Department report filed at the jail stated. Approximately four months later he had that freezer moved to a nearby storage unit where it was discovered by police.
"Accused had no provocation or altercation with the victim, nor (performed) life saving measures," the report stated.
Tincher is charged with felony malice murder, concealing the death of another, aggravated battery and felony murder as well as failure to appear on two felony terroristic threats and acts charges stemming from a July 18, 2018 incident where Tincher is accused of conspiring to kill his then wife. The other man was acquitted on all charges in January 2019.
According to Floyd County Superior Court records indicated that an order for re-arrest was issued for Tincher in 2019.