Students and faculty returning to Armuchee High School in August will be coming back to the same building, but it will look like a whole new facility.
“When the students walk into the building on the first day of school, we want them to see a new school,” Floyd County Board of Education member Chip Hood said.
Carroll Daniel Construction crews have been hard at work renovating the interior of the school, which has been ongoing over the last school year. However, since students and teachers went on summer break, construction has ramped up.
The modernization and renovation of Armuchee High School has been in the works since the 2017 education local option sales tax package was passed, but the project really picked up speed in 2021.
There have been many factors that slowed the work, such as labor shortages, increased supply costs and waiting on the delivery of materials.
Facilities Manager John Worsham has factored in these issues moving forward in the construction process and has been able to ensure that the school will be ready in time for the 2022-2023 school year.
In October, Floyd County School board members amended their contract with Carroll Daniel Construction to set a guaranteed maximum price of $14.5 million for the upcoming phase of work.
By the time everything is installed, about $30 million will have been put into the renovation project.
Over this past year, construction crews have replaced the roof and painted the hallways of the high school.
Since school has ended, crews have been installing new electrical wiring, HVAC ducts, sprinkler systems and other hardware that’s housed between the roof and ceiling.
Many classrooms have already been renovated and feature new flooring, ceiling tiles, paint and electrical outlets.
All of the bathrooms have also been renovated and include new toilets and sinks.
However, the auditorium has undergone some of the biggest renovations. All new seating has been installed and an acoustic ceiling has been put in place as well.
As both a board member and parent of Armuchee High School students, Hood said it feels good to see the project come to fruition.
“We want the students at Armuchee to be proud of their school, like students at any of our Floyd County schools,” Hood said.
The next phase of modernization will be funded through the new ELOST that was approved by voters during the May 24 primary.
Under the ELOST, Armuchee is slated to get a kitchen renovation, fieldhouse renovation, new turf field, new track and new lighting and audio equipment in the Armuchee auditorium.
However, the timeline of these projects is dependent on whether or not the Floyd County Board of Education approves bonds for the projects.
If the school system takes out bonds, they would essentially be borrowing money that will be replaced by future revenue generated through the ELOST. If they choose not to take out bonds, they would have to wait another two years before the ELOST revenue comes in.
Even then, Hood said there are many other schools in the system that have projects that need to be addressed, such as Coosa High School’s fieldhouse.
Superintendent Glenn White said they will talk about bonds at their next board meeting on July 18 at 8 a.m.