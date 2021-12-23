While students and faculty are enjoying their winter break, construction crews are at Armuchee High School tearing out old electrical wiring from the ceiling to replace it with new equipment.
The modernization and renovation of Armuchee High School has been in the works since the 2017 education local option sales tax package was passed, but the project has really picked up speed in 2021.
There have been many factors that slowed the work, such as labor shortages, increased supply costs and waiting on the delivery of materials.
"Getting materials in and labor issues have been really delaying this project," Superintendent Glenn White said. "We're hoping we're past all that and we don't have to worry about more inflation."
In October, Floyd County School board members amended their contract with Carroll Daniel Construction to set a guaranteed maximum price of $14.5 million for the upcoming phase of work.
By the time everything is installed, about $30 million will have been sunk into the renovation project.
Over this past year, construction crews have replaced the roof and painted the hallways of the high school.
Crews have also been hard at work touching up the exterior of the school by staining the brick, installing new canopies and replacing the entrance.
Right now, crews are working on the electric system and replacing everything between the new roof and ceiling. This phase includes installing a new ceiling grid, lighting, burglar alarm, air conditioning system and intercom system.
After the school year finishes up and the students leave for summer break, the construction crews will be doing a lot of demolition around the school.
"They'll be pulling the HVAC system out and installing a brand new one," White said.
Construction workers will also be remodeling the bathrooms and giving the auditorium a complete makeover.
The auditorium renovation will include replacing the house lights and installing new sound panels. In the next ELOST, White is planning on adding new lights and sound systems in every county high school’s auditorium, but Armuchee's auditorium will be a major focus.
White said he is also planning to include a field house renovation for Armuchee High School in a proposed ELOST, as well as brand new kitchen equipment for the cafeteria.
However, that depends on what the committees decide to put in the proposed package and how local residents vote in May.