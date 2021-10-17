Rome residents can be part of an archaeological dig right here in town.
Chieftains Museum is offering locals the chance to help with a dig happening this week at the museum.
Archaeologist Pat Garrow will be conducting a dig on the museum campus at 501 Riverside Parkway today through Saturday, Oct. 23. Volunteers are required to be 18 years or older, current members of the museum and to wear a mask during their shift.
Visitors will be able to see the archaeological dig in progress during the museum’s regular operating hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission prices for the dig and museum will be $10 for adults, $6 for seniors age 62 and older and $4 for students from kindergarten through college.
Garrow has had a 53-year career in archaeology, of which 40 years have been spent in cultural resource management.
He served as the lead archaeologist who performed the original archaeological digs at Chieftains in the late 1960s and early 1970s with the help of local students and volunteers. His work at the museum unearthed some of the most valuable pieces in the collection and provides a touchstone to the past for our area.
He retired in 2016 and has since been working on two books and several articles.
In 2019, Garrow returned to Chieftains and unearthed part of what could be one of the outdoor kitchens used by the Ridge family in the 19th century. Items found during that site exploration include a door hinge and several ceramic sherds dating from the occupancy of the Ridge family as well as two prehistoric projectile points.
The archaeological dig this week will further explore this area at the museum.
The schedule for volunteer work is Monday through Saturday with shifts from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers are not required to work a full shift.
For more information about this event, or to become a member, visit ChieftainsMuseum.org or call 706-291-9494.