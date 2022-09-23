Brad Loyd has been cleared to return to duty as Aragon police chief following the completion of an investigation by the Rome Police Department, according to Aragon Mayor Debbie Pittman.
Loyd was placed on administrative leave Sept. 2 when the city reached out to Rome Police to initiate an investigation involving Loyd. Pittman said Friday the investigation had been completed and was discussed at a special called meeting of the Aragon City Council on Thursday, Sept. 22.
“He has been cleared to come back to work,” Pittman said.
The details of the investigation have not been released.
No notice was sent to the Polk County Standard Journal, a sister newspaper of the Rome News-Tribune, regarding a special called meeting of the Aragon City Council on Sept. 22. The Polk County Standard Journal is the legal organ of Polk County and its incorporated municipalities.
Also, Aragon Assistant Police Chief Paul Mazzuca was fired from employment with the city Friday morning, according to Pittman. No further information regarding his firing was immediately available, but Pittman said it was not a result of the investigation.
Loyd was most recently named Aragon’s police chief in late 2020. He had previously served as Aragon’s chief of police for a few months in 2018 before resigning.