In this December 2014 file photo, Floyd County Sheriff's executive office manager Mechelle Cliatt (from left) and Sgt. Cindy Baxter accept gifts from Santa Claus for the Sheriff's Santa program. The sheriff's office distributes gifts each year to needy families.
Sheriff's Santa, a program dedicated to providing Christmas presents for underprivileged children in Floyd County, is accepting applications through Nov. 19.
The annual program started in 1997 as a way to present the county's less fortunate with gifts. Sheriff's Santa has helped countless families in the decades since, including more than 300 last year.
"This program is so important to our community because people fall on hard times," said Executive Office Manager Mechelle Cliatt. "We try to be there to help provide and meet those needs and we appreciate anybody who wants to assist us in helping our community.”
To apply for the program, the children must be Floyd County residents, live at home and be between the ages of 1 and 15. The applicant must provide a Social Security card and a driver's license or other identification card. Applications can be picked up at the sheriff's office or completed online at FloydSheriff.com/sheriff-santa.
Approved families should expect to pick up or have their toys delivered on Dec. 18.
Unwrapped age appropriate toys and cash donations can be dropped off at the FCSO Administrative Lobby at the jail, 2526 New Calhoun Highway. There is a spending limit of $50 per child. Teenagers can also be given jackets, socks, hygiene products, MP3 players, speakers and cellphones.
For any questions about the program, contact Cliatt at 706-291-4111 extension 8812.