A suspended Georgia Court of Appeals judge has agreed to pay a $25,000 fine to settle charges that he violated campaign finance laws during his service as a state representative for Floyd and Bartow counties.
Christian Coomer's attorney Doug Chalmers told the State Ethics Commission Thursday that the judge wants to "accept responsibility for the mistakes he made in the House of Representatives."
At issue were complaints that Coomer had co-mingled personal and campaign funds through transfers for expenses unrelated to his campaign.
"There were clear errors in accounting," the panel's general counsel Robert Lane said in detailing the results of a staff investigation.
A preliminary hearing had been scheduled but Lane said Coomer agreed instead to a consent order to settle the case. He's been suspended from the court since January, after the state Judicial Qualifications Commission filed the complaint.
Coomer represented Floyd and Bartow counties in the Georgia General Assembly for eight years, until his appointment to the court in 2018.
In accepting the consent order on his client's behalf, Chalmers noted that the violations were not done with an eye to personal enrichment and Coomer does not owe his campaign any money. Also, there have been no violations during his time as a judge.
"He is working with compliance counsel and does not anticipate it will happen again going forward," Chalmers said.
The chairman of the ethics commission commended Coomer for cooperating with the investigation and noted that the agreed upon civil penalty is one of the largest he's seen.
The commission can levy fines of up to $25,000 per violation but that level is typically reserved for a third or subsequent violation.