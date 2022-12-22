The United States Court of Appeals for the 11th District in Atlanta has affirmed a federal district court's ruling that Dalton Utilities does not have immunity from a suit brought by a Rome man regarding so-called "forever chemicals" in the drinking water.
Jarrod Johnson alleges that toxic chemicals used during the carpet manufacturing process have been allowed to seep into the rivers that supply drinking water to communities near Dalton, including Rome and the rest of Floyd County.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, are widely used to make carpets and other items stain resistant. The chemicals have been linked to numerous adverse health impacts and break down very slowly, so they persist in the environment for a long time.
On behalf of himself and a proposed class of water subscribers, Johnson sued Dalton Utilities, a municipal corporation that operates Dalton’s wastewater treatment system, for violating the Clean Water Act and for creating a public nuisance.
Johnson, a Rome resident, filed this action in the Superior Court of Floyd County in 2019. The case was later sent to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia under the Class Action Fairness Act.
After a hearing, the district court denied Dalton Utilities’ motion to dismiss Johnson’s nuisance abatement claim on municipal immunity grounds.
“As the case comes to us, the question is whether Dalton Utilities is entitled to municipal immunity from Johnson’s nuisance injunctive relief claim,” the district court opinion read. “The answer is that it is not.”
Dalton utilities appealed.
Johnson moved to dismiss the appeal, contending that the appeals court lacked jurisdiction because the district court’s order denying Dalton Utilities’ motion to dismiss the nuisance abatement claim is not a final order.
The appeals court denied that motion by Johnson. However, they did affirm the district court’s order denying Dalton Utilities’ motion to dismiss Johnson’s nuisance abatement claim on municipal immunity grounds.
In 2016 the City of Rome implemented an emergency filtration process to remove some PFAS from its water supply. To cover the cost of this emergency filtration system and to pay for a new, permanent one, the City imposed a surcharge on the price of water for all ratepayers. The City estimates that the rate will increase by at least 2.5% each year for the foreseeable future.
The city has also filed suit against several manufacturers, including 3M, seeking compensatory and punitive damages, along with an abatement of what it terms “the continuous nuisance and trespass.”
That suit is now in the discovery phase with a trial date set for June.