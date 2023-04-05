Rome police are on the scene of an apparent shooting outside Truett's Chick-fil-A on Shorter Avenue Wednesday morning.
Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett says the preliminary investigation shows it likely was a murder-suicide.
One person was located outside the vehicle near the pickup station and another was located in a large silver SUV on Shorter Avenue. "Initial investigation indicates that a male subject shot a female and then shot himself," Burnett said.
Deputy Coroner Chris Giles says Cassie Davis, who just turned 39, was shot three times from a revolver. Giles identified the assailant as Anthony Wayne Green, 56. Both were pronounced dead at the scene and families have been notified, Giles says. The couple had a prior relationship, he adds.
Added Burnett: "The incident is not related to Chick-fil-A but rather occurred on the property of the restaurant."
The incident occurred around 7 a.m. and police were initially dispatched to a reported wreck on Shorter Avenue. Giles says Davis' car continued to move forward following the shooting, giving the appearance that an accident had occurred.
"Prior to arrival, officers received more information that the incident was a shooting rather than an accident," Burnett said.
Parts of Shorter Avenue were closed by police near the Horseleg intersection this morning as police processed the scene.