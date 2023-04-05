Rome police are on the scene of an apparent shooting outside Truett's Chick-fil-A on Shorter Avenue Wednesday morning.
Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett says the preliminary investigation shows it likely was a murder-suicide.
One person was located outside the vehicle near the pickup station and another was located in a large silver SUV on Shorter Avenue. "Initial investigation indicates that a male subject shot a female and then shot himself," Burnett said.
Deputy Coroner Chris Giles says Cassie Davis, who just turned 39, was shot three times from a revolver. Giles identified the assailant as Anthony Wayne Green, 56. Both were pronounced dead at the scene and families have been notified, Giles says. The couple had a prior relationship, he adds.
Added Burnett: "The incident is not related to Chick-fil-A but rather occurred on the property of the restaurant."
The incident occurred around 7 a.m. and police were initially dispatched to a reported wreck on Shorter Avenue. Giles says Davis' car continued to move forward following the shooting, giving the appearance that an accident had occurred.
"Prior to arrival, officers received more information that the incident was a shooting rather than an accident," Burnett said.
Parts of Shorter Avenue were closed by police near the Horseleg intersection this morning as police processed the scene.
Around midday Wednesday, Greg Major, the general manager of the restaurant, shared this post:
"Rome Community, a horrific incident occurred outside our restaurant this morning. We are currently cooperating with the police who are investigating. No other guests or team members were hurt but we mourn with the community. We have closed the restaurant for the day to repair and care for team members. Thank you for your patience during this time; we plan to reopen tomorrow."