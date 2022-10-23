As the Port of Savannah powered through with record amounts of traffic over the past two years, the Appalachian Regional Port in Murray County facilitated rail and truck traffic to areas nearby.
As businesses continue locate, relocate or expand in Northwest Georgia, the inland port — think of it as a rail-to-truck transfer service — continues to look toward expansion despite a recent slowdown in container traffic.
The facility has a direct rail connection to the port in Savannah and is currently served with shipments six days a week. With shipping volumes through the inland port expected to grow alongside business expansions nearby in Northwest Georgia, the Appalachian port is preparing to expand.
“The first expansion will really be from a volume perspective,” said Wesley Barrell, general manager of strategic operations for the Georgia Ports Authority in Murray County, during a visit Wednesday by members of the Rome Floyd Chamber.
Currently they’re moving 33,000 to 36,000 containers per year, although last month was the second busiest month in history for the port — and they’re seeing the potential for doubling that, Barrell said. They plan to implement more lifts to move containers from the CSX rail line as well as expand their footprint at the facility.
Keeping up with container inventory is largely facilitated through communication with the Savannah ports, as well as storage algorithms that track where those containers are and where they’re going.
“Every piece of equipment’s got a computer in it and it’s on the same computer terminal operating system,” Barrell said. The terminal at the entrance to the facility reads the container and the truck and determines which container goes to which truck.
“We can average about 200 gate transactions per day,” he said.
The General Electric facility nearby is one of the biggest users of the inland port. Historically, the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has been one of the largest customers for the Murray County facility.
In Floyd County, several businesses that primarily benefit from shipments through the port are Pirelli Tire North American, OTR Wheel Engineering, AST Trading, Advanced Steel Technology and Branson Machinery.
The state is making plans for another inland port in Hall County and exploring potential locations near Columbus in west Georgia for a facility. The Kia plant in West Point will likely be the anchor user.
Savannah handled more than 1.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containerized cargo in July, August, and September, up 9.6% over the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
“A high number of ad hoc vessel calls, the addition of three new Mediterranean services, and one new service to Asia contributed to the growth,” said Griff Lynch, the authority’s executive director.
“Additionally, our regular services have been arriving with significantly more cargo destined for Savannah.”
However, container volumes last month were off by 7.6% compared to September of last year. A nearly three-day suspension of service related to Hurricane Ian affected September volumes at the Port of Savannah.
GPA Board Chairman Joel Wooten said economic factors also have begun to slow the port’s business.
“We’re expecting a gradual easing in demand based on several factors, including a shift in the balance of consumer spending away from goods back to services and the impact of inflation on the economy,” he said.
“After having increased trade at a compound annual growth rate of 14% over the past two fiscal years, this change will represent a return to a more typical rate of growth for GPA.”
A silver lining in the anticipated easing in demand is that the Port of Savannah expects to clear a backlog of vessels waiting at anchor by the end of next month. Currently, about 204,600 containers are on the water headed for Savannah, down from a record high of 262,500 in July.