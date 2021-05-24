A standing room only crowd came out Monday to oppose plans for an upscale 36-unit apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Gibbons Street.
The Rome City Commission split evenly, which means it failed for lack of a majority.
The vote was 4 to 4, with Mayor Craig McDaniel abstaining because he works in the same real estate office as the applicant, Patrick Cash. In favor were Commissioners Brian Bojo, Mark Cochran, Jamie Doss and Randy Quick. Voting against the project were Commissioners Bonny Askew, Bill Collins, Sundai Stevenson and Wendy Davis.
Dozens of North Rome residents attended the public hearing to register their opposition before the vote.
“This is how gentrification starts,” said the Rev. Bernard Young of Thankful Baptist Church.
Stevenson chided Cash for not working with the Five Points community.
“Why have you not asked these people what they need? Give them some respect,” she said.
Askew said a development of that size is not appropriate for the area, and said the community — Rome’s historic Black business district — didn’t get any consideration when it was split apart by urban renewal efforts 50 years ago.
In other actions, the board unanimously approved rezoning requests to expand the Cherry Hill townhomes off Lee Avenue in East Rome and use a building at 202 Lavender Drive as a single-family home. They rejected a special use permit for backyard chickens at 2 Sagewood Drive.
A proposed agreement covering Rome City Schools’ operation of the city-owned Barron Stadium was sent back to the General Administration Committee for review.
Superintendent Lou Byars is asking for clarification of the language on who pays security and cleans up after events that are sanctioned by the city. City Manager Sammy Rich said the expenses would not be borne by the school system.
The board also expanded the 8% hotel motel tax to include short term rentals, such as Vacation Rentals by Owner and Airbnb.
Commissioners also suspended the beer and wine package license for Calhoun EZ Stop, 608 Calhoun Ave., for two weeks and levied a $500 fine after it sold alcohol to an underaged person during a state sting in March.