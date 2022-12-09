No serious injuries were reported in a wreck involving a Rome City School bus on Redmond Circle at Technology Parkway just before 7:30 a.m. Friday.
According to Winnie Wright, a spokesperson for the Rome City Schools:
The bus was turning off of Redmond onto Technology when the collision occurred.
There were children on the bus. One of the children was treated at the scene for minor bumps and bruises.
"Any time we have kids or drivers show any concern of injuries, out of an abundance of caution, we make sure they are checked out," Wright said. "We are just thankful there were no serious or life-threatening injuries to anyone on the bus or the occupants of the other vehicle."
We will have more information regarding the wreck as soon as it becomes available.
This is a least the fourth incident involving a school bus in the last month, and the third this week.
On Wednesday, there was a minor crash at the merger of Second Avenue and Martha Berry Highway involving three buses from West End Elementary that were transporting kindergartners to a field trip at the Desoto Theatre on Broad Street. Three students and one adult were treated on scene by Atrium Health Floyd EMS for bumps and bruises. No serious injuries were reported, and all children were returned to school.
On Tuesday of this week, several students were examined by EMS and released to their parents following an accident involving a Floyd County School bus near the railroad tracks in Lindale. A truck apparently slid through the intersection as the driver prepared to turn toward Silver Creek and hit the rear of the bus, according to FCS Deputy Superintendent Jamey Alcorn.
On November 16, a Ford F-150 collided with a school bus in North Rome on Calhoun Avenue at Church Street. The driver of the F-150 said she did not see the bus until after she had already turned. She was determined to be at fault and was issued a citation for failure to maintain a lane.